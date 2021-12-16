‘People just don’t understand our job’: UPS driver shows just how many boxes he has to deliver during his morning shift in viral TikTok

A UPS driver shut down critics who question why UPS drivers make so much money with a viral TikTok showing just how many boxes he delivers.

Aiden (@aiden_m365) is a UPS driver and TikTok content creator with 3.2 million followers. He regularly posts videos of TikTok trends and his everyday life. His TikTok video demonstrating the number of packages he delivers in just one shift went viral, with 1.9 million views and 180,500 likes in 2 days.

Text overlay on Aiden’s video reads, “Idk why they get paid so much. All they do is deliver packages. Can’t be that hard.”

Captioned “But I love it,” the 12-second video shows his truck completely filled with boxes at the start of his shift at 8:45am and then totally empty by 2:45pm.

According to Comparably, UPS driver salaries range from $18,860 to $134,000 per year with a median income of $68,369. UPS drivers reportedly make an average of 120 deliveries per day, with deliveries doubling around Christmas season.

In a follow-up video, Aiden notes that is just the morning shift.

“Those are just my deliveries. I still have 17 pickups I have to do,” Aiden says.

Many of the 2,240 comments applaud how hard UPS drivers work and agree that they earn their paycheck.

“You are busting your ass hustling to get that many delivered so quickly!!,” @kmccleish said.

“And you STILL not done. Didn’t even show them that you basically refill it in 3 hours picking up before you go back,” @kevinford8 commented.

“People just don’t understand our job… it is very physical,” @amandaleigh1993 wrote.

“Worked for UPS for a few years and it’s no joke,” @stayforthenightifyoulike said.

