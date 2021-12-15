‘You f*cking b*tch’: McDonald’s worker calls out TikToker for placing large order before closing time

Viral TikTok footage shows a McDonald’s employee seemingly calling out a customer who kept adding on to their order right before closing time.

Hails, known as user @hailsmaebackup on TikTok, uploaded the video, writing “omg mcdonalds” in the caption.

The customer, who is presumably Hails, can be heard asking at the drive-thru, “Can you add large fries on to that please?” The menu screen showed that her order total was already at $61.30.

The McDonald’s worker was apparently frustrated with the request, even if Hails said please, because he snapped back, “You know we close in like 10 minutes, you fucking bitch. C’mon.”

As of Wednesday, the TikTok had garnered more than 366,000 views. Later, Hails indicated in the comments that the interaction was staged. Still, unsuspecting viewers quickly defended the employee.

“We’re on his side,” one viewer commented.

Another user wrote, “i feel for this guy… there [are] so many times where i’ve wanted to say this.”

Other fast food and customer service employees chimed in, voicing their commiseration for the employee.

“Them last 10 minutes I don’t be answering the speaker lmao,” one viewer said.

A different viewer commented, “the one year i spent working in food service makes me not order any food an hour before closing, guessing youve never worked in food service?”

Another wrote, “As a former fast food employee, ordering food within 20 minutes of close is messed up…especially a big order.”

User @hailsmaebackup did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

