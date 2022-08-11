‘POV: you get a 15 min calendar invite on Sunday night’: Worker finds out she’s laid off from Oracle through calendar meeting invite

A worker shared on TikTok her experience of getting laid off from major tech company Oracle, which is reportedly undergoing a mass layoff.

In a viral video, TikToker Kimberly Foo (@thekimberlyfoo) said the way she found out she was getting laid off was through an online calendar invite.

“POV: you get a 15 min calendar invite on Sunday night by a RVP saying he’s going to call your cell on Monday morning. You think you’re going to get a promotion but then realize that everyone you know also got the 15 minute calendar invite,” the overlay text on Foo’s video said.

“You scroll through LinkedIn and see that your large tech company laid off 1,000+ people so now you’re applying to other jobs with your work bestie,” it continues.

According to her Linkedin, Foo was a business development consultant for Oracle.

According to Insider, Oracle has been in “chaos” the past week as layoffs began. The large tech company’s hope is reportedly to reduce spending by $1 billion as the job market reflects the fear of an oncoming recession.

In the comments section of her TikTok video, which received over 95,000 views, some users detailed their own experiences of being laid off in a similar manner.

“Hahahahahaha JUST came out of my meeting….,” one user said.

“Same girl…. Same. Happened to me last week,” another commented.

While the job market is reportedly in a strong place due to the mass resignations that began during the pandemic, there is one industry being majorly affected by the potential recession: the tech industry. According to Crunchbase News, over 34,000 tech workers in the U.S. were laid off in 2022 so far. Shopify, Microsoft, and Tesla are among the companies that laid off workers in the hundreds and thousands. While it remains unclear exactly ho many workers Oracle has laid off, and plans to lay off, that number is expected to be at least in the hundreds, according to tech.co, which is tracking the tech industry layoffs.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kim Foo via email.

