‘They hate biological women’: MAGA bros gin up fake outrage after Anna Paulina Luna swimsuit video recirculates

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are rushing to defend Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) after scantily clad photos and video of the congresswoman began circulating online.

A resurfaced video in particular of Luna, who has served in Congress since last year, suddenly went viral on Wednesday, much to the glee of Trump fans.

The footage, which shows the conservative in a MAGA-themed swimsuit, was filmed back in 2016 as part of an effort to support then-candidate Trump.

This is Anna Paulina Luna, a Republican congresswoman 😍pic.twitter.com/gpLq5AtEUu — borovik (@3orovik) August 14, 2024

The 35-year-old appeared to blame Democrats for the video resurfacing in remarks on X.

“There are better [things] to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago,” she wrote. “The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it.”

There are better to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago. The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it. pic.twitter.com/4duHnTYgmG — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) August 14, 2024

“I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman,” she added.

But while Luna was attempting to defend herself, MAGA was busy ogling over the content.

“Anna Paulina Luna is probably the Hottest congresswoman we’ve ever had,” the user Facts Matter wrote.

Other users like Malaysian-based commentator Ian Miles Cheong accused liberals of trying to “shame” Luna for being “hot.”

“If she was a man in drag performing in front of children, they’d be celebrating her for … being stunning and brave,” Cheong wrote.

Others also took time out to ding trans people.

“I say WOW … Definitely Biological Female,” wrote one.

“They hate her for many intersectional reasons: She happens to have XX chromosomes,” wrote another.

Anna Paulina Luna is a real Biological Woman unlike the Male Boxers who cheated real women @ the Olympics in Paris pretending to be Womenhttps://t.co/lIMYrPBWlI — ᴴᵉˡˡᵒʷMyGodIs-A-AwssomeGod✝️🦁 (@_GodIsNotDead_) August 15, 2024

“Liberals hate actual, biological women,” said someone else.

Criticism from some on the left, while present, appeared to pale in comparison to the praise coming from conservatives.

Nevertheless, at least one prominent left-wing user, podcast host Ryan Shead, attacked Luna for the imagery.

“Anna Paulina Luna is trending for showing her ass on social media displaying her lack of qualifications or good ideas,” Shead wrote. “I guess it’s ok for a former stripper to sleep her way to the top when they’re GOP. Imagine if AOC posted this?”

Yet most of the users in Shead’s replies pushed back, despite having different political opinions than Luna. They did note, however, the apparent hypocrisy from conservatives.

“I really don’t have a problem with her doing this. I just have a problem with the hypocrisy that this is ok but AOC dancing in a college video or Megan Thee Stallion twerking at a Harris rally isn’t,” the user said. “That’s my main qualm with this issue. If you’re sexy, flaunt it idgaf.”

Others similarly pointed out the sexist remarks made against Vice President Kamala Harris in recent weeks including the claim from conservatives that she “slept her way to the top.”

“Can people please not do this or accuse a woman of sleeping her way to the top?” asked MSNBC columnist Eric Michael Garcia. “This is sleazy slut-shaming. This is sleazy when people do it with Kamala Harris and AOC and it’s just as sleazy when people do it with Anna Paulina Luna and Lauren Boebert.”

Can people please not do this or accuse a woman of sleeping her way to the top? This is sleazy slut-shaming. This is sleazy when people do it with Kamala Harris and AOC and it's just as sleazy when people do it with Anna Paulina Luna and Lauren Boebert. https://t.co/Qp5lgMGpSE — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) August 15, 2024

But topics like these are always rampant with hypocrisy from both sides. Regardless, the vast majority of posts seemed to come primarily from thirsty MAGA bros, not angry liberals.

