YouTuber whose video about friend’s drug use led to charges arrested after sharing pictures of friend’s wife on live stream

YouTube radio host Aaron Imholte of the Steel Toe Morning Show was arraigned on Tuesday on charges of non-consensual dissemination of private images, adding another twist to a sprawling tableau of digital drama that started with Law YouTuber Nick Rekieta and wife Kayla’s arrest in May.

Rekieta, who racked up almost half-million subscribers and pulled in six figures from legal commentary focused on banner cases like the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial, was arrested along with his wife Kayla after an allegedly months-long decline into drug abuse.

Rekieta and Kayla were charged with drug possession, firearm possession, and child endangerment. According to a search warrant in the case, their home had become an unsanitary mess.

Though once close friends—Aaron and April Imholte had once moved in with the Rekeitas—at some point Aaron and Nick appeared to have a falling out, though April stayed living at the home.

In one Steel Toe broadcast, Aaron described being aware of the state of the house and said he’d been over there frequently. Aaron’s discussion of drug use on YouTube was cited in the warrant to arrest Rekeita.

But now, Imholte sharing something else on his stream that landed him behind bars.

According to a Statement of Probable Cause filed in a Minnesota court, a complaint about “unauthorized dissemination of sexual images” came on July 17, 2024 from a woman identified as K.R., the alleged victim.

She claimed that her husband, N.R., and another person identified as A.I. had a Signal group which was meant to be private, and “all agreed nothing would be shared to others.”

K.R. sent nude photos in the group.

In April 2024, she said, there was a “breakdown,” and Imholte started badmouthing N.R. and A.I. on his show. In May he extended his criticism to K.R. as well. He also started sharing information about the group’s relationship.

The current charges grew out of Imholte’s alleged behavior on a May 27, 2024 broadcast. According to the probable cause statement, Imholte had a guest on, who’s identified as G.B. Imholte “sent G.B. a text, which was a nude photo of K.R.,” the statement reads

This braggadocios clout chaser couldn't stop himself. Was it worth it, Aaron?



Here's the video detailed in the probable cause for the warrant below 👇🏻 https://t.co/NoCycUGJ0Z pic.twitter.com/keSUNCeWc3 — PrettyAntiSocial (@prettyantipod) August 30, 2024

According to the document, Imholte was scrolling through his phone live during his show with G.B. while talking about how K.R. has tattoos. Then he took a screenshot of a photo, sent it to G.B. and told him to look at his phone.

“I like tattoos more than I thought,” G.B. said.

“Your boy didn’t do too bad did he,” Imholte replied.

Imholte is being held on a $75,000 bond. Rekeita’s case is still pending.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.