President Donald Trump sparked widespread speculation on social media after reposting a grainy black-and-white photo of himself standing on the White House roof with nothing but the single word “Soon.”

Shared early Sunday on his Truth Social account with no explanation or context, the simplicity of the image set off a flurry of conjecture online, ranging from mockery to alarmed theories about future political or military moves.

Interpretations everywhere: Trump’s “soon” post ignites theories

Trump’s repost did not include any caption beyond the original poster’s “Soon.”

Theories ranged from an upcoming policy announcement to dramatic geopolitical actions. One trending interpretation suggested it might even be signaling a shift in foreign policy. This included speculation about Iran, Cuba, and Greenland, given recent overtures of Trump wanting to “take over” the latter country.

Shortly after he posted the ominous screenshot, Trump also wrote about Cuba on Truth Social.

He wrote, “Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela. In return, Cuba provided ‘Security Services’ for the last two Venezuelan dictators, BUT NOT ANYMORE! […] THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE.”

Prior to that, he had posted a series of screenshots of people talking about America taking over Cuba in the wake of the United States capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. He also reposted an edited image of himself smoking a Cuban cigar, and more.

This post came around the time that Trump requested that the Joint Special Operations Command draw up plans to invade Greenland (in an illegal move), according to a report by the Daily Mail.

“Some European officials suspect this is the real aim of the hardline MAGA faction around Trump. Since Congress would not allow Trump to exit Nato, occupying Greenland could force the Europeans to abandon Nato. If Trump wants to end Nato, this might be the most convenient way to do it.”

The Pentagon Pizza Report, which some say shows potential major world events, has reported increased activity at pizzerias around the Pentagon.

Ambiguity matters: social media reacts

Critics argued that the post offered no clarity on intent and that ambiguity from this particular sitting president was irresponsible and alarming.

On Reddit, commenters speculated wildly, with one joking that Trump was “demonically possessed.” Still others pointed to the image itself: a stark, faceless silhouette set against an indistinct backdrop, which many found unnerving.

u/Darthalicious wrote, “I can’t help but wonder if Trump indulges in the occasional shitpost for the same reason that Nixon gave a random guy the finger from his motorcade, then turned to the people riding with him with a chuckle and said ‘one day that guy will be telling his grandkids about the time he got flipped off by the president’.”

