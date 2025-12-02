“Corporations are laughing in our faces”: Michaels shopper claims to find “Black Friday scam” on items she regularly purchases

A crafter on TikTok went viral when she revealed what she believes to be a Black Friday scam at Michaels.

Featured Video

In a video shared on Nov. 30, 2025, AJ, @isitgay, claimed craft retailer Michaels doubled prices on Black Friday sale items before applying discounts, effectively putting the items “on sale” at full, if not inflated, prices.

“We all hear about items being marked up on Black Friday,” AJ admitted. But she pointed out that the item she was trying to purchase would actually cost more during Michaels’ Black Friday sale.

Advertisement

“It was costing more to buy it with the 50% off than it would to buy it on a regular price the week before,” she said. AJ pointed to where regular price tags had been removed from items promoted for Black Friday and showed that price check terminals had been removed.

People reacting to the post on TikTok agreed but connected the scammy pricing practice to other mega retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and others who they said do the same thing. Many mentioned that AI-driven “dynamic pricing” used to maximize profit for huge companies hurts consumers.

Commenters blamed corporate greed and reiterated the need to boycott Black Friday, as well as businesses that go unpunished for taking advantage of shoppers via deceptive pricing all year long.

Advertisement

AJ said in a follow-up post that despite pressure, she does not wish to remove her video—although she admits she might not have the context necessary to officially condemn the store for its pricing practices. “The scam might have not been what I thought,” she wrote in onscreen text, “but I DO BELIEVE they are still scamming & deceiving the average consumer.”

Michaels “scam” video goes viral

AJ’s video about the Black Friday sale went viral with 6.1 million views on TikTok. She held up a small wooden house she intended to buy and noted its $12.99 price tag. But according to an online listing for the same item, its regular price is $6.49. With the 50% Black Friday discount, AJ pointed out that the item is simply “for sale” at full price.

Advertisement

“I know the price,” AJ referred to the wooden house. “It is $6.49… Now these are 50% off today. So I thought I was gonna come in here and get it for $3.20. No, $12.99,” she said. “It cost more today than it usually does.”

“So the 50% off is actually 100% on,” wrote TikTok user @tootalon.

In a statement from Michaels, a representative of the store told the Daily Dot:

“At Michaels, we take pricing integrity seriously and are not removing original price tags from any of our merchandise. Our standard approach is to have pricing for all products listed on the shelf, and to individually tag seasonal merchandise. We also feature prominent promotional signage throughout the store. In the event that a product is missing a price tag or the price of an item is unclear, our Team Members are happy to help clarify. With regard to the price of our DIY Villages Bakery, the regular price has always been $12.99. The price shown in the video on Google Search was the sale price at that time. The sale price at any given time is based off the current promotion.”

Advertisement

Social media reacts

Capitalism is indeed capitalizing, but TikTok users following along with AJ’s unofficial “MichaelsGate” content say they’re ready to fight back. Many of the average consumers who weighed in are fed up with being taken advantage of:

“Hey, advertising professional here… deceptive pricing practices are ILLEGAL under FTC guidelines. Please report any and all instances you see to your state regulatory agency. Class action lawsuits also work.”

Advertisement

“Who am I going to believe, the cute lady that makes Christmas villages or the multimillion-dollar company?”

“There’s a reason there’s a Black Friday blackout boycott going on right now. None of us should be in the stores right now. It’s a scam. Always has been. Stop lining the pockets of these corporations who are ACTIVELY working to destroy our lives and don’t give a shit about us.”

Advertisement

“Black Friday has not been black fridaying in at least a decade. I no longer participate. Corporations are laughing in our faces.”

“Capitalism is capitalizing.”

Advertisement

AJ, @isitgay, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.