‘Are you serious?’: Kia driver installs Progressive Snapshot in her car. There’s just one problem

Even as the rapid increase in car prices begins to slow, drivers are still finding that their insurance is costing them a fortune.

According to an CNN article, car insurance premiums rose by around 18.6% over the year before August 2024. It’s ”the third-largest jump in prices over the past year across all goods and categories that [the Consumer Price Index] tracks,” per the report.

Given just how expensive car insurance can be, many drivers are trying to find ways to lower their premiums. While some methods involve informing your auto insurer that you have health insurance, updating your annual mileage details, and pulling their LexisNexis C.L.U.E. reports to check for errors, other methods are a little bit more intrusive.

Specifically, several insurers have rolled out programs in which drivers can volunteer to have their driving monitored to have their premiums reduced. Allstate’s Drivewise, State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save, and Nationwide’s SmartRide are all examples of these driver monitoring programs.

While some of these programs work by installing an app, others require a physical attachment to the car. This is what TikTok user Alicia Jaso (@peaches7415) recently learned in a video with over 1.2 million views.

What’s wrong with the Progressive Snapshot?

In her video, Jaso, who drives a Kia, shares a detail about Progressive’s driver monitoring program, the Snapshot, that “pisses [her] off.”

Her video shows that the snapshot has been plugged into her vehicle’s diagnostic port.

“You’re telling me you have to leave this [expletive] open?” she says, referring to the area with her diagnostic port. “I had to take this panel off to put the Progressive Snapshot right here—right there, right where it needs to go. Because it can’t be under the steering wheel like other vehicles. And then I can’t put this back on?”

It’s more than just a panel problem

Other internet users have shared similar issues as Jaso’s, or even worse problems.

For example, one user on Reddit claimed that their Snapshot device caused their car to stall on a major roadway. Another alleged that their Snapshot began “waking my car up every 5 minutes until the battery died.”

Still, some may argue that these issues have the potential to be worth it if the discount is significant enough. However, several internet users have alleged that this isn’t the case.

Is the Progressive Snapshot worth it?

On a Reddit discussion on the topic, one driver installed the device on a commercial vehicle only for his rates to increase. Another driver simply said that the device was annoying and impractical, with several users in the thread citing the device’s constant beeping as a warning not to get it. A further driver identified it as “an absolute scam.”

What do other drivers think?

In the comments section, several users shared their distaste for the Snapshot.

“Those snap shot aren’t good. Even if you had to slam on brake because of another driver they’ll count that on you as aggressive driving,” said a user.

“You dont even have to slam on your brakes. You can make a reasonable deceleration for traffic signal changing, or because traffic builds ahead and youd get hit for hard braking,” replied another.

“Why would you want your every move to be tracked lol,” added a third.

Still, some said that Jaso’s specific problem could be avoided.

“Go to a junk yard grab another panel take a Dremel with one of the small cut off wheel attachments cut a hole in the panel to fit the snapshot and your golden,” suggested a commenter.

“Talk to a handy person because that connector can be unclipped from the trim and pushed into the empty area behind your dash,” noted a second.

However, Jaso revealed in a follow-up video that she plans on returning the device.

The Daily Dot reached out to Progressive via email and Jaso via TikTok DM and comment.

