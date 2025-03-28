‘I bet you didn’t know this’: Expert grabs $10 mold testing kit at Home Depot. Then they issue a warning

Many renters and homeowners alike suspect that their dwelling has mold in it.

As explained by Healthline, exposure to mold can result in a variety of health issues. This ranges from minor problems such as sore throat and headache to major concerns that could require extensive medical treatment.

However, mold is pretty hard to avoid. One 2012 study claimed that “dampness and/or mold problems” were present in 1 in 6 homes across Europe. A 2022 report from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggested that around 47% of American homes have some mold or dampness.

If one is having mold-related issues, they might consider a home mold test. However, one expert says those buying home mold tests might want to think again.

What’s wrong with a cheap mold test?

In a video with over 32,000 views, TikTok user@twinhomeexperts shows a Mold Armor Test Kit. It is available at Home Depot for less than $10.

“They get your buy-in for less than $10, which sounds really good and way cheaper than a mold inspector,” the TikToker says. However, he claims that tests like this only cost consumers “money, time, and a whole lot of unnecessary fear.”

“Once you’ve completed the testing, they want you to send the samples off to their lab. That’s going to cost you another $80,” the TikToker states. “But as a 20-year certified mold remediator, these types of Petri dish mold sampling are so inaccurate and will always come back showing mold.”

Instead, the TikToker suggests one purchase a DIY Mold Test Professional Air Test.

Is this true?

While the TikToker says there are extra costs associated with home mold tests, this does not appear to be the case—at least, not in the manner that he claims.

For example, a Mold Armor Test Kit does not require one to send off any samples to a lab. Instead, the company’s website notes that its product allows one to test for mold in three different ways. Buyers only need to send the sample to the company if they want to know what kind of mold they have. This service costs $40, not $80, as claimed by the TikToker.

As for whether these tests “always come back showing mold,” this is difficult to quantify. However, given just how common mold is, it wouldn’t be surprising if the TikToker’s experience found that these tests showed mold more often than not.

That said, home test kits are generally frowned upon in the mold remediation community. In fact, one of the rules of the subreddit r/Mold, which sells itself as “an educational and informative subreddit for redditors trying to deal with mold in their homes, apartments, work places, etc.,” specifically states that “DIY Test Kits are bad.”

Instead, if one is genuinely worried about mold in their homes, they should have it professionally inspected—and if they want to prevent mold growth in the future, they can follow the advice of one commenter, who wrote, “Keep things well ventilated especially in kitchens and bathrooms and you don’t need to worry about it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @twinhomeexperts via email. We also contacted Mold Armor via website contact form and Home Depot via email.

