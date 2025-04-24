‘I’m so sorry to tell you…’: FedEx driver makes delivery to house. Then she notices their dog isn’t moving

As a delivery driver, one encounters all sorts of unexpected things. From empty boxes to people breaking into their delivery vans to free lemons as gifts from customers, every day in the life of a delivery driver is full of surprises.

While these surprises can be fun, sometimes, they can be shocking. Now, in a video with over 1.3 million views, TikTok user Martina Kramer (@martinakramer12) is sharing doorbell camera footage of an interaction that her FedEx driver had with her dogs, one that left the driver stunned.

What happened to this FedEx driver?

In her video, Kramer shows a recording from a doorbell camera. The recording shows a dog that is lying on its side on the ground.

After a moment, a FedEx delivery person comes up, observes the dog, then tries to get its attention. The dog does not move, prompting the FedEx worker to go into a panic.

“Oh my gosh,” she says. After another moment, she leaves a message on the doorbell camera. “Hello, I’m so sorry to tell you, but I think your dog passed away out back,” the driver says. “He’s laying here right now, but I don’t think he’s here anymore.”

As a final effort, the FedEx worker goes and attempts to wake up the dog—a move that proves successful. To conclude the video, she feeds the not-really-dead dog and other dogs some treats.

“If you are our FedEx driver, we are sorry for this encounter. Thank you for your concern,” Kramer wrote in the video’s caption.

How to tell if a dog is dead or sleeping

While this may seem silly to people unfamiliar with dogs, long-time dog owners will know just how hard some dogs can slumber—something that, for the inexperienced, may easily be confused for death.

According to veterinarian Dr. Joe Mallat, there are a few things one can do to make sure their dog is not dead.

First, one can check for a pulse on the inside of the thigh, at mid-leg height. A heartbeat can also be felt in the left armpit region.

Second, one can love at the dog’s chest. If it rises and falls, it’s likely the dog is still breathing.

Third, one can check the dog’s reflexes. This can be done by pulling the dog’s tongue, gently tapping the side of its eye, pinching the skin between the toes, and more.

‘I’m constantly doing welfare checks throughout the day.’

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts about the encounter.

“Oh thank goodness! I don’t know how she was so calm. I would have been freaking out!!” exclaimed a user.

“But why would you just say that without checking first??” asked another.

“I have an almost 15 year old that sleeps sooo hard now,” offered a third. “I’m constantly doing welfare checks throughout the day.”

The Daily Dot reached out to FedEx via email and Kramer via TikTok DM and comment.

