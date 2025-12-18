“Written directly by the President himself”: The White House adds long, rambling plaques to Presidential Walk of Fame

The White House drew attention once more after new plaques appeared along President Donald Trump’s recently added “Presidential Walk of Fame.” Reporters confirmed the plaques criticized past presidents while praising Trump.

However, the installation did not use neutral language in any way. Instead, it leaned into insults and conspiracy claims, which the internet is slamming for being unpresidential.

What the new White House plaques say

The White House installed new plaques beneath presidential portraits in its colonnade. These plaques attacked Trump’s presidential predecessors, including Joe Biden and Barack Obama. Meanwhile, the displays praised Trump in sweeping terms.

Along the wall of former presidents, Biden’s image was replaced with an “Autopen” photograph. The plaque beneath it called him “Sleepy Joe Biden” and “the worst President in American History.”

It accused him of “severe mental decline,” the “Biden Crime Family,” and “Radical Left handlers.” It also claimed he took office after “the most corrupt Election ever seen.”

The text blamed Biden for inflation, immigration policies, and the Afghanistan withdrawal. It stated, “His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History.” It also blamed him for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023, attack.

On those new plaques at the White House… pic.twitter.com/nV5TH2K8BB — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 18, 2025

Obama’s plaque called him “one of the most divisive figures in American history.” It criticized Obamacare as the “Unaffordable Care Act” and repeated Trump’s claim that Obama “spied” on his campaign.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told NBC News, “As a student of history, many were written directly by the President himself.”

Social media reactions to the plaques

Online reactions arrived fast, and they skewed sharply critical. @BowTiedYukon tweeted, “This is hilarious and all, but I still can fit $100 worth of groceries in a single bag and gas still costs me over $75 to fill my truck.”

Others sounded alarmed instead. “Trump has put plaques under the portraits on the Presidential Walk. This is the one under Biden,” wrote @mikegallacher1. “This is not funny, it is cringeworthy, Trump is deranged. The cult will love it, but frankly, it is an embarrassment to America.”

Some people fixated on Trump’s presence everywhere. @JJ_McCullough said, “I wonder how far back you have to go before a president’s plaque doesn’t refer to Trump in some way.”

Meanwhile, disbelief dominated other posts. @ShivAroor wrote, “This isn’t AI. Get a cup of coffee, sit down, exhale, and read these plaques Trump has added to Presidential portraits in the White House Walk of Fame.”

Historical anxiety followed quickly. @truthstreamnews asked, “Can you imagine if there was an apocalyptic event in the present and a future generation uncovered this a century from now and thought it was a legit museum exhibit?”

“The next admin is gonna have to have a separate budget just to make the White House normal again,” @ManiamAkash pointed out, thinking in more practical terms.

“Being so mad you need two plaques is a Veep joke,” wrote @girldrawsghosts.

Finally, @PeterCorless wrote, “He should be impeached solely for this. For making a mockery of the office of President. For desecrating and destroying portions of the White House for his own cesarean ego.”

