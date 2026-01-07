“California could be good”: Trisha Paytas casually mulls over potentially running for congress

Trisha Paytas surprised everyone once again after revealing that she is considering running for Congress.

In a Jan 5 YouTube video entitled ‘2026 MANIFESTATIONS’, the 37-year-old explained: “I know, it sounds so crazy to me, too. I really want to be able to truly make a difference because I see so much horrible stuff happening in the world — and happening right here in California as well.”

Trisha Paytas Reveals She’s Considering a Run for Congress. pic.twitter.com/UL2Rg2eRgw — TrishCrave (@TrishCrave) January 6, 2026

“It’s so vivid to me”

Paytas, who is fresh off Broadway’s Beetlejuice, later expanded upon her thoughts in a TikTok video, revealing that she was “currently Googling” the process.

“The idea of me being representative for the state of California came to me in a dream — in a vision, if you will,” she said. “It’s so vivid to me.”

She continued: “I never thought of myself as a political person until I started having kids and realizing, like, the world could be just so disastrous [and] dystopian for real by the time they get to be adults. I was like, ‘Alright Trish, enough just, like, shutting it out, being ignorant.”

Trisha then went on to reveal that if she was successful in her goal, her “main priority” would be to change the age to participate in adult content to 25.

And her campaign slogan? “California could be good.”

“It could be good,” she concluded. “Just need to figure out a better system for everyone and everything.”

Can Trisha feasibly run?

Technically, there’s nothing really stopping Trish from running. She would, however, have a lot of hoops to jump through, according to People.

To appear on November’s election ballot, she would need to complete paperwork like nomination documentation and a declaration of candidacy.

I would vote for Trisha Paytas to be in Congress over Brad Sherman pic.twitter.com/knFikXnysA — ꧁ R I L E Y ꧂ (@RileyTX) January 6, 2026

She’d also need to get signatures from constituents. If she got 1,740 signatures, she wouldn’t need to pay a fee. If she doesn’t, however, she’ll need to cough up $1,740 for a filing fee. The deadline for this is March 6.

It’s also possible for her to run as a write-in candidate for the primary election. However, she would need to receive the most or second-most votes of any candidate if she wants to be part of November’s primary election.

Given that she lives in Westlake Village, she would likely be competing against Julia Brownley, who has been the Congresswoman of the district since 2013.

Moving to California to vote Trisha Paytas for congress pic.twitter.com/8ZJcpNhV1q — Trevor (@driedsoymilk) January 6, 2026

