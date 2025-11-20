“Prophetic lyrics”: Olivia Nuzzi’s failed teen pop career resurfaces amid book release

The disgraced journalist’s popstar past has been dredged up by social media sleuths.

Olivia Nuzzi’s teenage popstar alter ego has re-emerged thanks to resurfaced Myspace screenshots, an mp3 titled “Jailbait,” and a wave of social media sleuthing that the internet cannot believe is real.

Livvy: Olivia Nuzzi’s musical alter ego

X users spent the past week circulating evidence that disgraced journalist Olivia Nuzzi — recently known for her affair with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — once tried to launch a pop career as a 16-year-old singer named “Livvy.”

The revelation comes as the former journalist releases the book she wrote about her “emotional affair” with RFK Jr, American Canto.

As a result, X users digging around in her personal life shared lyrics and an mp3 for a song titled “Jailbait,” as well as an archived Myspace page from 2009.

In a 2010 blog post from Popjustice, a teen Nuzzi posed in a bra and handcuffs in a promotional image.

The blog printed the lyrics to “Jailbait”: “Bad things happen when you hear my name / Deny your attraction, but I’ve got no shame / Sixteen will get you 20—I’ve got you locked for life.”

The New York Post reported, according to a spokesperson for Nuzzi, “This was a satirical prank from when Olivia was a child actor and was never meant to be taken seriously.”

The discovery sent X spiraling. Many users are unable to reconcile Nuzzi (now 32) — who has famously dated much older men — with a teenage persona who leaned into the trope of “jailbait” for shock value.

In a post shared on Nov. 17, 2025 X user @kkrespawned asked, “Why did Olivia Nuzzi release a song called Jailbait with these lyrics when she was 16?” along with the track’s lyrics: “Bad things happen when you hear my name / Deny your attraction but I’ve got no shame / 16 will get you 20… Jailbait I’m Jailbait / You try to stay away but you can’t obey.”

The poster linked to the song’s mp3 embedded in a Popjustice article from 2010 introducing Nuzzi as rising pop star “Livvy.” @kkrespawned admitted the mp3 is “so bad it’s amazing.”

“Didn’t need to be 3 minutes and 27 seconds tho,” she added. Some X users replying to the post insisted the song couldn’t possibly be real. Others asserted Livvy’s lyrics are consistent with Nuzzi’s trajectory.

Livvy’s Myspace page has also resurfaced

“Please enjoy Olivia Nuzzi’s MySpace page for her music career,” wrote Damin Toell in an X post from Nov. 18, 2025. The lawyer shared screenshots from Livvy’s official (archived) Myspace, including the “About Livvy” section that featured a list of Pop icons who were already old “the day Livvy was born.” Commenters got into pop psychology just to cope.

Please enjoy Olivia Nuzzi’s MySpace page for her music career. https://t.co/veVA75Ajj6 pic.twitter.com/gLHfwkb64M — Damin Toell (@damintoell) November 18, 2025

X users immediately went into over-analysis mode. Some argued that her teenage pop persona eerily reflected her later adult controversies.

“Wait, this is fake, right? I feel stupid even asking this.”

“I was having so much fun on here today but this broke my brain and I can no longer tell what is real.”

“Prophetic lyrics.”

“This chick groomed herself?”

“This really explains so much.”

“The human brain has natural limits when it conceives of what people are capable of. That’s why serial killers hide in plain sight; their depravity defies logic. No rational human could have expected one person – Livvy, to her fans – to be so talentless and yet so egotistical.”

Whether the persona was an earnest attempt at pop stardom or, as Nuzzi’s spokesperson claims, a “satirical prank,” the internet has already decided: Livvy is canon.

