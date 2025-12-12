The “Minecraft” world record holder is boycotting the brand over White House post: “This image confuses me”

Minecraft speedrunner and world record holder Couriway said he would boycott all Minecraft products after a recent White House post.

Featured Video

He posted his statement on X as a QRT after the official @WhiteHouse account shared an image of President Donald Trump rendered as a Minecraft-style character. The image showed Trump holding a black briefcase with the caption, written in all caps, “AMERICA’S MOST PRO-GAMER PRESIDENT.”

What Couriway tweeted

Couriway responded within an hour of the White House account posting the image. He wrote, “Hello @mojang @minecraft @Microsoft, this image confuses me and makes me think less of Minecraft and Mojang as a brand. I will never be purchasing any Minecraft or Mojang-related merchandise or watching any Minecraft-related media because of this image.”

Advertisement

His message surprised many of his longtime followers, since he built his career on Minecraft speedrunning and remained a high-profile figure in the community.

Couriway has spent years shaping his identity around Minecraft. His website described his massive “100,000 Minecraft Speedruns” challenge, which he started after achieving several top-three leaderboard times in 2021. According to his About page, he reached run number one thousand and has had 7K concurrent viewers in streams. He framed the effort for 100,000 Minecraft runs as one rooted in dedication and discipline.

His site also listed his achievements, including five Minecraft world records, three Twitch Rivals championships, and nearly $100K raised for charity. He also has amassed more than 550K combined followers on his social media platforms. Given his deeply-rooted connection to the Minecraft game, the public commitment to breaking from it caught people’s attention online.

Advertisement

Reactions to Couriway’s ultimatum

Reactions to his post were mixed, with many people supporting him, while others claimed he was rage-baiting MAGA trolls, and it was working. There were plenty of comments from people who took umbrage with Couriway putting his pronouns on his profile, despite the fact that it’s an embedded feature of X.

Many applauded his tweet, such as @RampCapitalLLC, who replied, “D*mn that’s so powerful and brave.” Meanwhile, @FulhamYT joked, “anyone who had ‘Couriway ratios The White House on Twitter’ on their bingo cards, you can check that off now…”

anyone who had “Couriway ratios The White House on Twitter” on their bingo cards, you can check that off now… https://t.co/bLcySLbf4d pic.twitter.com/txi83pJwWa — Lewis Fulham (@FulhamYT) December 12, 2025

Advertisement

Additionally, other people framed the situation differently.

@toothless_chr wrote, “the concept of my goat couriway successfully ragebaiting all of these MAGA idiots.” X user @captain_jamya added, “I go to sleep and couriway ratios the white house. Can’t miss a [expletive] day on this app 😭😭”

@SaltContent_ posted, “Trump worshipping Twitter rightoids out in droves being rage baited by [expletive] couriway Minecraft what a fascinating age.”

Finally, @phanchase encouraged others to browse the replies, saying, “if you ever want to laugh your a** off, scroll through these replies because it is good comedy how easily ragebaited these idiots are.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.