“Incredibly cruel”: Mick Foley parts ways with WWE after Trump’s comments about Rob Reiner

Mick Foley publicly cut ties with WWE after a social media post from President Donald Trump mocking Rob Reiner’s death spread online. The wrestling legend explained his decision in a lengthy Facebook statement. While Foley had voiced concerns before, he said this moment changed everything.

Mick Foley announced he was parting ways with WWE

Foley opened his post with a clear declaration, writing, “PARTING WAYS WITH WWE.” He explained that he had worried about WWE’s relationship with Trump for months. However, Trump’s inflammatory comments following the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner pushed him to act.

He wrote, “While I have been concerned about WWE’s close relationship with Donald Trump for several months — especially in light of his administration’s ongoing cruel and inhumane treatment of immigrants (and pretty much anyone who ‘looks like an immigrant’) — reading the President’s incredibly cruel comments in the wake of Rob Reiner’s death is the final straw for me.”

Foley said he could no longer represent a company tied to Trump. “I no longer wish to represent a company that coddles a man so seemingly void of compassion as he marches our country towards autocracy,” he wrote. He described the president’s comments as “incredibly cruel.” He told WWE talent relations that he would stop appearing for the company while Trump remained in office.

He also said he would not renew his Legends deal, and rather let his contract expire in June. He ended the post, “I love WWE, will always treasure my time with them, and I am deeply appreciative for all the opportunities they afforded me. But, in the words of Popeye the sailor, “I stands all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.’”

Fans and the internet reacted to Foley’s announcement

After Foley posted his statement, reactions poured in across platforms. By and large, fans praised his decision. Many called him honest and consistent with his long public image.

On Reddit, u/LookBusyLookBusy wrote, “Mick Foley having the most brains and biggest backbone in the business is ironic and poetic!” A

nother Redditor, u/dangerousluck, added context for newer fans, explaining, “Mick Foley was never the biggest guy, the most enthusiastic body builder, but he was the guy willing to do just about anything for a reaction.” However, they said, “he’s still got the most brains and firmest spine despite it all.”

Similarly, u/Vivid_Resort_1117 called Foley “Genuinely the goat of wrestling, in just about every aspect imaginable.” The praise continued on Foley’s Facebook page. One fan applauded Foley’s decision and referenced Jim Cornette, writing that Foley was “too kind of a human being to be in the Wrestling business.”

Others echoed that sentiment. One commenter said that while they disagreed with Foley politically, they respected his honesty and integrity. Another wrote, “It’s refreshing to see a celebrity that not only has a strong moral compass, but they’re also willing to act on it. A big ‘Tip-of-the-Hat’ to you Mick Foley!”

