Elon Musk’s old “comedy is illegal” clip resurfaces as Jimmy Kimmel is pulled from ABC

Elon Musk’s recycled joke about comedy being “illegal” is making the rounds again after ABC abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its lineup.

The late-night host was indefinitely suspended following his comments on Charlie Kirk’s death, raising concerns about political speech and censorship, and what voices are being silenced on TV. Now, Musk’s old “legalize comedy” remarks are being used online as shorthand for the backlash.

“The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You can’t make fun of anything. Comedy sucks. It’s like, legalize comedy!” – Elon Musk



pic.twitter.com/Wpj4oO41yY — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) September 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel suspended over Charlie Kirk monologue

Kimmel’s show on Monday, like many others, focused on the fallout surrounding last week’s shooting of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk. Among other statements, he opined that the right is using the man’s death to attack their political opponents.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” he said.

By Wednesday, ABC spokespeople were confirming that the show had been “pre-empted indefinitely.” Unlike cancellation, “pre-empted” means that the show will be replaced and that this was a snap decision rather than premeditated.

ABC’s parent company confirmed that this was due to Kimmel’s comments about Kirk.

“Mr. Kimmel’s comments about the death of Mr. Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse,” said Nexstar Media Group Inc. broadcasting division president Andrew Alford.

Speculation soon swirled over the role of FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s comments on Wednesday’s episode of right-wing pundit Benny Johnson’s YouTube show.

“[This] appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into the narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or Republican-motivated person,” Carr said. “What people don’t understand is that the broadcasters … have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest.”

“When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

Elon Musk’s “comedy is illegal” clip resurfaces

As the news spread online yesterday, one X post went viral for responding with a clip of Elon Musk talking about the legality of comedy. User @brndxix gained over 2.5 million views in under 24 hours with footage of the X owner at CPAC in February.

“Have a sense of humor,” Musk said. “The left wanted to make comedy illegal. You can’t make fun of anything. Comedy sucks, nothing is funny. You can’t make fun of anything. It’s like, legalize comedy.”

This was a recycling of a “joke” by the comedy-challenged billionaire from 2022, shortly after he acquired what used to be Twitter. On Oct. 8 of that year, he tweeted, “Comedy is now legal on Twitter.”

Comedy is now legal on Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk had a short but active role in the new Trump administration and donated millions to President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign. He so far has little to say on the subject of late-night comedy shows getting cancelled over political speech.

Kimmel fans and those on the left, however, have plenty to say. Also, memes.

“So we basically have state controlled media now,” wrote @42thumbout.

“Free speech 10x comedy legalization champion @elonmusk do you support this?” asked @Jamesfrmdawick.

