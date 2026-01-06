Department of Homeland Security attacks Hilton hotels over its alleged refusal to house ICE agents, sparking memes about the Third Amendment

A Hilton hotel brought up the Third Amendment for perhaps the first time in living memory by refusing to house ICE agents. The official Department of Homeland Security (DHS) account on X accused the entire company of a “coordinated campaign” to turn away their people, though it appears to have been the work of a single hotel.

The DHS called this “unacceptable,” and suddenly everyone’s Googling the Third Amendment.

No room for ICE

On Monday, the DHS posted a tweet angrily accusing Hilton Hotels of canceling reservations for their agents in Minneapolis. Then the department accused the company of worse, full Trump style, starting with a line that seems to compare it to Jesus. Either that, or the DHS is the Virgin Mary, and violence against immigrants is Jesus. You decide.

“NO ROOM AT THE INN,” the post reads. “When officers attempted to book rooms using official government emails and rates, Hilton Hotels maliciously CANCELLED their reservations.”

“This is UNACCEPTABLE. Why is Hilton Hotels siding with murderers and rapists to deliberately undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws?”

The DHS included alleged screenshots of emails from the hotel saying that it is “not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

While the post blamed all of Hilton, the company rushed to point out that the Minneapolis hotel is independently run. They also said that the hotel owner “assured us that they had fixed this problem,” but a far-right commentator challenged this notion with a viral video.

“I went into the Minnesota Hilton who ‘apologized’ for banning DHS agents, and EXPOSED them for CONTINUING to ban DHS agents,” claimed Nick Sortor just hours after the DHS post.

In response, Hilton reportedly revoked the hotel’s license to operate under its brand and removed it from their system.

It remains unclear whether the hotel was intentionally jerking DHS around or if the continued refusal to house its agents was an honest mistake by a front desk clerk trying to navigate a situation far above his pay grade. Either way, it’s time for a lesson on the Third Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“We’re so, so close to a 3A case”

The Third Amendment states that the U.S. government cannot compel citizens to house its soldiers without their consent. There’s wiggle room on this during a time of war, which the Trump administration has not officially declared despite recent bombings and kidnappings in Venezuela. ICE agents are also not technically soldiers.

Regardless, this uncontroversial and rarely invoked amendment is suddenly relevant.

“We’re so, so close to a 3A case. I can feel it!” wrote @HashtagGriswold on X.

User @kr3561 posted a screenshot of that line from Dune with the caption “James Madison proposing the Third Amendment.”

Meanwhile, @lllliatttt meme’d the situation with a simple statement reading “no quarter, b*tch.”

On Bluesky, CEO of The Onion, Ben Collins, posted an old article from 2007, joking that the Hilton situation “might finally make this headline obsolete.”

“Third Amendment Rights Group Celebrates Another Successful Year,” it reads.

Some are taking the issue seriously, pointing out other reasons why Trump’s DHS might be breaking the law.

“This is unacceptable use of an official government account to attack a private business,” said Democratic candidate Fred Wellman. “This is illegal. We are so far off the reservation with this disgusting Administration. Congress needs to get back to work.”

