‘They know u taking it home’: Olive Garden customer exposes workers’ alleged tactic to stop customers from taking home never-ending pasta

This year, Olive Garden brought back its famous never-ending pasta bowl after a two-year hiatus.

According to Forbes, “The Never Ending Pasta Bowl Menu includes the choice of four pastas (fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni, and angel hair), plus five sauces (made-from-scratch creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, and Alfredo), plus three toppings ( meatballs, Italian sausage, and crispy chicken fritta).”

However, with a relatively low price point of just $13.99 at most locations (with each additional topping costing $4.99), how does Olive Garden prevent customers from ordering one bowl and a second to-go? One user on TikTok has now gone viral after sharing their theory.

In a video with over 196,000 views, TikToker Isabel (@issa_chabela) shows what she claims is her second bowl of pasta. The bowl is much smaller than her original serving, she says.

“Never ending, but they bring you a smaller bowl the next time,” laughs Isabel in the video. In the caption, she adds, “They know u taking it home.”

In the comments section, users verified that, no matter the motivation, this was a consistent move on the part of Olive Garden.

“Just started as a server there and i was confused too when I picked up the refill,” one user wrote. “Like oh small bowl alright then.”

Others offered tips on how to get a full takeaway package.

“They also def don’t want to waste food! bring a plastic bag and dump it in that, ask for another bowl…THEN ur box,” a commenter advised.

However, further users said that, depending on the location, that might not be necessary.

“A few years ago I was gonna leave after finishing my bowl and they stopped me and brought me a refill to take home. idk why they’re weird to yall,” a commenter recalled.

Above all, this video had users salivating for pasta.

“God i want olive garden now,” one highly-favorited comment reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via email and Isabel via TikTok comment.