Olive Garden pasta dish on table (l) Olive Garden sign (c) Olive Garden pasta dish on table (r)

Eric Glenn/Shutterstock @issa_chabela/TikTok (Licensed)

‘They know u taking it home’: Olive Garden customer exposes workers’ alleged tactic to stop customers from taking home never-ending pasta

'Bring a plastic bag and dump it in that, ask for another bowl…THEN ur box.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Internet Culture

Posted on Oct 26, 2022

This year, Olive Garden brought back its famous never-ending pasta bowl after a two-year hiatus.

According to Forbes, “The Never Ending Pasta Bowl Menu includes the choice of four pastas (fettuccine, spaghetti, rigatoni, and angel hair), plus five sauces (made-from-scratch creamy mushroom, traditional marinara, five cheese marinara, traditional meat sauce, and Alfredo), plus three toppings ( meatballs, Italian sausage, and crispy chicken fritta).”

However, with a relatively low price point of just $13.99 at most locations (with each additional topping costing $4.99), how does Olive Garden prevent customers from ordering one bowl and a second to-go? One user on TikTok has now gone viral after sharing their theory.

In a video with over 196,000 views, TikToker Isabel (@issa_chabela) shows what she claims is her second bowl of pasta. The bowl is much smaller than her original serving, she says.

“Never ending, but they bring you a smaller bowl the next time,” laughs Isabel in the video. In the caption, she adds, “They know u taking it home.”

@issa_chabela They know u taking it home🤣🤣 #fyp #foryoupage #olivegarden #neverendingpasta ♬ original sound – Isabel😉

In the comments section, users verified that, no matter the motivation, this was a consistent move on the part of Olive Garden.

“Just started as a server there and i was confused too when I picked up the refill,” one user wrote. “Like oh small bowl alright then.”

Others offered tips on how to get a full takeaway package.

“They also def don’t want to waste food! bring a plastic bag and dump it in that, ask for another bowl…THEN ur box,” a commenter advised.

However, further users said that, depending on the location, that might not be necessary.

“A few years ago I was gonna leave after finishing my bowl and they stopped me and brought me a refill to take home. idk why they’re weird to yall,” a commenter recalled.

Above all, this video had users salivating for pasta.

“God i want olive garden now,” one highly-favorited comment reads.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via email and Isabel via TikTok comment.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 26, 2022, 9:07 am CDT

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 