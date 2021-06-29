Soapy Massage is the place to be for steamy shower sex videos

Soapy Massage is the porn site making intimate couples massages a little more…bubbly. There’s something about having sex in an unconventional place that just turns up the steam level! And according to Women’s Health‘s sex and relationship expert Emily Morse, it’s not just a facade. “Changing locations removes you from things in the home that stresses you out and gets your adrenaline pumping, which gets you even more aroused than usual,” she says.

For those of you out there trying to turn up the heat with a little change of scenery, Soapy Massage might be your ticket to inspiration.

What is Soapy Massage?

This sudsy site is brought to you by the Fantasy Massage Network. Soapy Massage is home to the best erotic massage porn set in spas, saunas, bathtubs, showers, and more. This site is dedicated to showcasing sexy and steamy scenes featuring couples, singles, and even groups. If innocent bathtub rubs and post-shower reflexology that turns into adult fun sounds like your thing, SoapyMassage.com is your porn site.

Cost

SoapyMassage.com offers the same three subscription options as the rest of its network. This comes as no surprise to us industry professionals. However, the rest of you average Joes may be wondering just how much this site will set you back. Thankfully, not too much. Like the rest of the Fantasy Massage network, Soapy Massage’s membership plans are relatively affordable (ranging from $7.95-$14.95 per month).

Even better, if you’re a member of Adult Time, a healthy portion of Soapy Massage originals can be found there!

Membership benefits

Home to hundreds of slippery and steamy original massage porn videos across multiple sites

Soapy Massage has brought nothing but the best into the bathroom with its soapy scenes. All 240 of its videos are available in 1080 HD and are available for both streaming and downloading! Now you’ll never have to worry about losing your favorite film or banking on stable wifi.

Additionally, all SoapyMassage.com subscribers gain access to its six bonus massage sites, all of which focus on uber-specific massage fantasies. Nuru Massage brings work, friends, and sex fantasies alive with oily massages that always lead to hardcore or anal intimacy. AllGirlMassage features girl-on-girl massage porn videos that always end in sex. The scenes get kinky on Milking Table, as models perform deepthroat and oral sex through a hole in the table. Tricky Spa is not for the faint of heart as no one is safe. Finally, the Massage Parlor features all the steamy and seductive body massages that you just won’t find anywhere else! And to think all of this comes with your Soapy Massage membership. Incredible!

Option to submit your soapy massage idea

As a member of Soapy Massage, you’ll be able to submit your sexy massage ideas to the studio with the possibility of it getting developed into a movie or scene on the site! If you happen to have a super-steamy idea that you haven’t seen play out yet, have no worries! All you have to do is send a pitch to Soapy Massage with the basics that you want to be covered in the scene. If the network happens to like it, you may see it come to life in a future video!

Unlimited access to thousands of photosets

Soapy Massage alone is home to thousands of high def picture sets (which you can download too). When taking into account all of the content offered to subscribers, we’re talking close to 5,000 scenes and videos. Most of which include matching photosets. This means there’s a lot more imagery for you to enjoy than you may have bargained for.

Great browsing set up

Onto the more technical side of things, Soapy Massage has really made sure that the entire site experience is a pleasurable one. From the content to the way you find it, Soapy Massage has made the process a breeze for its members.

When you go to search for a video, members can choose their preferred category or performer. Or you can sift through the latest updates, most viewed, and coming soon. If you happen to want a different massage fantasy, toggling through the bonus studios is a breeze.

Membership downfalls

The site uses some offensive and problematic language

An excerpt from the Soapy Massage site reads as follows, “At SoapyMassage we believe that getting dirty doesn’t have to be dirty. Our Barley Legal Teen masseuses, MILF massage experts, and exotic Oriental massage girls take pride in a clean and comfortable atmosphere…”

While we know that the Soapy Massage site (and its network) are completely ethical porn producers, not everyone does. And apparently, the site’s copywriters and developers didn’t get the memo that the terms “barely legal” and “exotic oriental” shouldn’t be used. The use of such jargon is offensive and honestly, just doesn’t feel right to promote. I would recommend that the site update its lingo and stay far away from anything that could lend the wrong idea.

Is it worth it?

Soapy Massage offers its members access to a new kind of massage porn. Its soapy scenes and carefully shot videos really bring a new level of erotica to the content. Unlocking access to its sister studios is a huge plus, too. Especially for those who just can’t get enough of massage porn!

At the end of the day, Soapy Massage is a great site to have in the collection when you want something a little more intimate.