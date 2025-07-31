“Diabolical costs”: The number one reason you don’t want to get sick on a cruise ship

Reddit user u/ultranothing shared their cruise-ship medical bill in a July 24 post to r/mildlyinfuriating titled, “Don’t get sick on a cruise ship.” The viral post included an image of a bill from the cruise’s onboard medical facility for 10 thousand USD. The bill lists $274 for a single COVID/Flu/RSV RT-PCR test.

The post has over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 2,000 comments. u/ultranothing’s bill ignited a thread of horror stories from Reddit users who have experienced medical emergencies while at sea, and sticker-shocked commenters called out the most egregious expense items on the bill.

The overwhelming response to u/ultranothing’s plight? Get travel insurance.

“Worth it to have the insurance”

“This thread is starting to sound like cruise insurance salesmen,” says u/crosstheroom.

“Over $100 to slap a fingertip pulse ox sensor on you?? What is this nightmare?” wrote u/LowVoltCharlie. “$219 to be admitted to the hospital. Then another $219 to be seen by a doctor. Then $274 for a COVID-19 test. Haha,” u/OccasionMU replied.

“My friend’s mom slipped and fell and broke her back in the bathroom on her Alaskan cruise. She was in her 60s but in great health otherwise. Had to be airlifted to a hospital. Definitely was worth it to have the insurance.”

u/LastDirtyMartini wrote, “My neighbor had to be airlifted off a cruise ship the other year. Fortunately, she is a ‘veteran cruiser’ and carries enough insurance to mitigate the diabolical costs. Sorry, you have to absorb this.”

Umm, why is the bill so high?

Cruise-ship medical facilities are comparable to urgent care centers. They are staffed by independent contractors paid a premium to be on call 24 hours a day. Ship’s facilities are well-stocked with specialized equipment and capable of addressing a wide variety of medical needs. Plus, they generally don’t take insurance.

So cruise-goers are often responsible for the total cost of care. In the case of an emergency, medical evacuations by air can escalate costs into the tens of thousands of dollars.

Tips for staying healthy on a cruise

Be proactive. Prevention is key. Here are a few tips:

Visit your health-care provider four to six weeks before traveling. Get up to date with necessary vaccinations and preventative medicine.

Research potential health risks at your destination. Discuss them with your health-care provider before shipping out.

Consider coverage. Traveler’s insurance and medical benefits can offset expenses in case an unexpected illness or injury happens during your trip. Many US health plans will not cover incidents that occur while traveling outside the United States.

Travel with a fully stocked personal first aid kit that includes anti-nausea medication.

Pack extra doses of daily medications. You never know when travel delays will strike.

While on board, avoid high-risk food consumption, drink only bottled or purified water, and limit alcohol consumption to avoid dehydration.

