“Weaponized incompetence works both ways”: Woman covers her husband’s Xbox in 500 charms after he dried her Lululemon leggings

After her husband accidentally tossed her expensive hang-dry leggings into the dryer, TikToker Kostandina Georgia (@kostandinageorgia) got crafty (and a little petty) by covering his Xbox with 500 tiny charms as payback. But the revenge prank didn’t land as expected. Instead of being upset, her husband loved it, gushing over the rhinestones and sharing photos in the group chat. Now, their wholesome interaction has gone viral, racking up over 24.5 million views, and sparking a new TikTok trend where boyfriends everywhere are volunteering their consoles for girly makeovers.

TikTok users commenting on Kostandina Georgia’s video said the Xbox looked cute like that and gave her man the green flag for his adoring reaction. Some commenters mentioned that her husband was just trying to help by doing the laundry. They said it’s not his fault that the Lululemons got thrown into the dryer along with the rest of the wash. But most just loved to see a man appreciating his wife’s hobby and aesthetic touch.

@crybabykayl commented on Kostandina Georgia’s husband’s delighted reaction. “Stop he’s an angel.”

What started as petty revenge is now couple goals

Kostandina Georgia bedazzled her husband’s Xbox with 500 charms and expected him to be as crushed as she was when she found that he ran her Lululemons through the dryer. The prank backfired because he liked it.

“Was it supposed to be bad? It’s perfect.”

“Green flag husband ✨.”

“That’s so green flag.”

“The way he’s taking photos and complimenting you over and over?!?! That’s a green forest.”

The charm-covered Xbox prank that turned into a TikTok trend

@nicole_sierra22, “​​Where’d you get the charms? My bf just said I can bedazzle his Xbox.”

“I was afraid you would start a trend and now we all have to do that 😂,” @jasmingenevois replied. @nessas_nursingdiaries confirmed the trend and commented, “Same here my boyfriend just agreed too.”

