“That’s 73 cents worth of ingredients”: Woman’s restaurant rule about basic dishes stirs class debate

When one woman explained why she refuses to order spaghetti at restaurants, the internet quickly took sides.

In a viral Threads post, Jenni (@thejenniwithani) argued that paying $18 for pasta and marinara sauce makes no sense when the same meal costs less than a dollar to make at home.

“Growing up on the poor end of “middle class” means I will never understand ordering spaghetti at a restaurant unless it’s like hand-made pasta or something. Especially if it’s just pasta and marinara, not even meat sauce or meatballs,” she wrote on Threads. “What do you mean this is $18? That’s 73 cents worth of ingredients.”

Plenty of people on social media echoed Jenni’s passionate stance and replied that they refuse to pay a premium for a dish they could effortlessly make at home for a fraction of the cost.

Others argued that, for them, eating in restaurants isn’t just about the food. Commenters said they’d be willing to order and pay extra for a simple meal just because they’re grateful they don’t have to cook it.

If a restaurant meal can save them the energy it takes to shop for, prepare, and clean up after one meal, it’s money well spent.

Why she’ll never order spaghetti and marinara in a restaurant

Jenni’s Threads post from Nov. 2, 2025, has over 92 thousand views and nearly 300 comments.

She followed up her post to clarify that she loves eating pasta when dining out—just not spaghetti and marinara.

“I will still order pasta out, but I want a more exciting sauce or better quality pasta or chicken parm,” she wrote.

“These are all things I CAN make, but they’re more time/labor intensive so I feel more comfy letting someone take point on that because it isn’t something I can whip up in 10 mins for 73 cents.”

People are paying for different things when they eat out

The discussion on Threads revealed that different people have different needs when dining in restaurants. While some commenters said they’re looking to unwind and pay someone else to take care of the labor involved with cooking, others wouldn’t dream of ordering a mundane meal they could have easily prepared themselves.

“OMG, YOU ARE THE ONLY PERSON THAT GETS IT!! 2 eggs and toast at a restaurant- absolutely not. We have that at home for less than a buck.”

“When they have ‘a bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese’ as a children’s menu entree option for $5-$8 my blood boils.”

“As the cook in our household, I have no problem ordering dishes that I could make at home, since, for our family, eating out is usually a matter of my energy level after work. Some days I’d rather just order comfort food at a restaurant than spend more energy cooking.”

“Sometimes, eating out is just about sitting down with friends and not having a mess in your kitchen.”

