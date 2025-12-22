“I immediately knew”: Woman walks out of date in under 2 minutes after realizing what he was trying to do

A woman on TikTok is being applauded for walking away from a first date in under two minutes after realizing the man she was meeting appeared to set her up for embarrassment.

Rachel Anderson (@rachelanderson471) said her date told her to dress comfortably and “act like it’s a lounge day at home,” only to surprise her with a fine dining restaurant. “I turned around and walked out,” she said in her video.

Anderson explained the man’s attempt to humiliate her was the first and last red flag. She immediately left the date, picked up some fast food, and blocked the man without messaging him.

The post resonated with women who recognized the misogynistic behavior in men they had the misfortune to encounter.

“They hate us,” wrote one commenter. Anderson replied, “They absolutely hate us, but won’t just leave us alone, I’ll never understand it!”

Anderson’s video has over 520,000 views on TikTok. Because her date advised her to “wear something comfortable,” she wore sweats and tennis shoes to the date. “…My hair in a bun, no jewelry, no nothing.” But then she revealed the surprise date location.

“Why does this man try to walk me into a fine dining restaurant?” she asked rhetorically. “I immediately know. I turned around and walked out.”

“As soon as you meet me, you want to level the playing field by humbling and or embarrassing me by bringing me out to a place where you know that I am underdressed? Absolutely not.”

Anderson admitted, “…old me would have tried to figure out why. I would have messaged him. I would have been like, how could you embarrass me like that now?”

Instead, she immediate walked away and blocked her date, no questions asked. “You showed me who you were, you don’t have to show me twice.”

“You will never, ever have the opportunity to try to humble me again.” Period!!!

Commenters said to forget men who use humiliation as a dating tactic and applauded Anderson for walking away without hesitation. She successfully resisted the impulse to analyze and excuse a man’s “diabolical” behavior, and it’s no small victory.

“It took me a minute to get here, but I have arrived! 💗,” Anderson wrote in a comment.

“SHE IMMEDIATELY LEFT & BLOCKED😌👑.”

“Ladies, this is leaving at the First red flag.”

“I have been telling younger coworkers ‘this isn’t baseball, they don’t get 3 strikes’”

“The bar is so low yet they can’t even reach it.”

“Dating is a humiliation ritual. 💅🏻💅🏻💅🏻 Fight me.”

