“I feel like there’s too many men around”: Woman turns into a man-hater after getting her wisdom teeth out in post-dental work video

Plenty of clips that catch people saying wild things as they emerge from anesthesia go viral, but a woman recovering from wisdom tooth removal surgery in a TikTok video from Dec. 26, 2025, found clarity.

“I feel like there’s too many men around,” said Rianna, through a mouth full of gauze. She regarded the man filming her with suspicion and asked, “Why are there men around?”

Her brother Zain shushed her from behind the camera and assured her the men are taking care of her. But Rianna didn’t believe him and ultimately accused him of being an opp.

Rianna’s hilarious post-surgery man-hating revelation went viral with 6.3 million views. Although the young woman was safe in the care of her brother, the video is a gentle reminder that women always have reason to look out for themselves.

Rianna’s brother filmed her while she recovered on the couch with a bandaged jaw. “I feel like there’s too many men around,” she said. “Why are there men around?”

Her brother replied, “The men are taking care of you, so shush.”

“Why are you looking at me like that?” she asked. “You’re a man.”

“You don’t like men?” he asked. “Uh, uh,” she said. When her brother asked her if she preferred women, she denied it, insisting, “I like men that like me.”

In another post-surgery clip, the TikTok creator asserted she’s an “independent woman,” as her brother—who she calls “Zain, the angel,” in the post’s caption—drove her home from surgery and attempted to help her out of the car.

The clips resonated with commenters who emphasized her very real concerns as a woman temporarily incapacitated and vulnerable. TikTok users echoed, “Why would a man be there?”

“Wisdom tooth out. Divine wisdom in.✨”

“No, because why would a man be there?!?! 😭”

“Her survival instincts are on point. She understands that she vulnerable and is extremely uncomfortable with perceived threats.”

“He proved her point bro 😂😭😭 like immediately”

“I relate to this so hard. I stood up from the chair and tried to fist fight my surgeon 😭😭 I don’t even remember what he did, but I was ready to swing.”

Rianna, @keepingupwrianna, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

