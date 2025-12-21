“That’s terrifying omg”: Woman spots AI “tells” in her Bumble date’s photos before meeting him

A woman planning a date with a promising Bumble match says she realized just in time that his profile appeared to be largely AI-generated.

TikTok creator Cas Jerome (@casjerome) shared the experience in a Dec. 13, 2025 video, explaining that most of the man’s photos looked unnaturally smooth and inconsistent, with only one image and a short video appearing more realistic.

According to Jerome, who has decided to keep her date’s AI-suspected profile private, the images appeared overly smooth, and the man’s appearance was remarkably inconsistent among the photos.

The post resonated with TikTok users who have encountered AI-generated material on dating apps. People replying to the post expressed safety concerns about the increasing prevalence of fraudulent dating profiles that feature AI-generated photos and the use of ChatGPT to generate messages.

Some even claimed to have chatted and planned entire dates with profiles managed by bots.

Jerome’s post has racked up over 30,000 views on TikTok. After showing her date’s profile to a friend, Jerome was disappointed to find out the man she was excited to meet from Bumble seemed to have used AI to generate most of his photos.

In the video, Jerome told her friend, “I thought he had one of those faces where, like, you, like, turn it even, like, a millimeter, and he just, like, looks completely different. You know, those people, they just look different at every angle…But this. This was really weird.”

Jerome and her friend discussed AI tells like overly smooth texture in photos, inconsistencies in content, and bizarre text phrasing combined with the inability to follow a conversational thread.

“At least I’m taking it well,” Jerome concluded.

TikTok users commenting on Jerome’s post shared that they are increasingly encountering bots on dating apps.

“I wonder if ai bots ever match with other ai bots and plan dates together ❤️”

“I have absolutely matched with a bot before. I could tell because when he asked what I do for a living, and I said I was a book editor, he said, ‘Oh! I’ve never heard of that company.’ ??”

“girl it’s bad I had a guy on bumble we matched and ALL of his replies were ai generated so clearly. too many emojis, too many ‘it’s not just- it’s —-’ and weird text patterns it’s so scary out here”

“Once I realized bumble is full of scammers, crypto bros and AI photos, I logged off.”

“I hate the society were living in rn 😭”

Cas Jerome did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

