Woman shares elaborate set-up for “parking in sketchy areas,” but not everyone’s convinced

Victoria, @victorias.way, shared safety tips for women parking cars in “sketchy areas” in a June 10 video with 42.3 million views. Victoria creates informative safety and travel content commenters generally say they appreciate.

However, the TikTok creator’s “tips for parking in sketchy areas” didn’t seem to resonate as much with her audience.

In her viral video, Victoria demonstrated an elaborate routine for safety proofing a vehicle when parking in a potentially dangerous area. Victoria spread vaseline on the door handles and dashboard of the car, hid an AirTag under the driver side floor mat, and—built a makeshift mannequin that she installed in the front seat to make the vehicle look occupied.

Victoria’s “sketchy neighborhood” rules

You’re gonna need a hoodie, ball cap, sunglasses, and a pool noodle…

Build a mannequin to make it look like the vehicle is not unattended. Fit a hoodie over the driver’s seat with the hood up over the headrest. Thread a pool noodle through the hoodie’s arms to fill them so they jut out toward the steering wheel. Dress him up with the hat and sunglasses. Hide an AirTag in the vehicle. Victoria put it under the driver’s side floor mat, however, commenters said to find a less obvious hiding place. Apply petroleum jelly to the car’s driver’s side door handle to catch fingerprints and DNA evidence. Remove the gas cap. Uncapping the gas tank could keep the car from starting, or trigger the check engine light, deterring car thieves. Spread petroleum jelly on the dashboard over a piece of tape. Peel off the tape, leaving a clean strip. (Why? Victoria offered no explanation, but @el.donkey.ballz commented that the clean surface alongside the greased one establishes a control for forensic investigations…)

Some people replying to Victoria’s video thanked her for the AirTag tip. Others had follow-up questions ranging from the technical to the rhetorical, like, “Who are you running from?” But most commenters weren’t convinced of the tips’ efficacy.

TikTok users mentioned it could be dangerous to spend so much time safety-proofing the car in an unfamiliar or threatening place. Others said it was too much effort and suggested drivers simply avoid dangerous areas or use ride-sharing. Commenters from all over the world roasted Victoria for being unforgivably American.

“Life hack – when parking in a sketchy area, DO NOT spend thirty minutes safety proofing your car, you’ll be an immediate target,” said one.

“It’s not that deep. Honestly,” comments another.

“I usually just use the mannequin for the express lane,” joked a third.

@victorias.way did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email and TikTok.

