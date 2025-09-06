“I owe more than I started with”: Woman’s despair over 17% student loan interest is resonating with millions

A college graduate’s crash-out over the student debt crisis went viral with 6.6 million views on TikTok.

Featured Video

Alyssa Jeacoma (@lightweightlyssie) recorded the emotional video after learning that the student loan she borrowed as a 17-year-old comes with a 17% interest rate. Jeacoma, who pays $1500 a month in student loan debt, thought she’d spent the past two years paying off the debt. She lost it when she realized, “I actually owe more than what I started off with.”

Jeacoma explained that because she went to college, she can’t afford to buy a house, start a family, or even shop at TJ Maxx, where she was parked in her car. “I’m gonna be in debt for my whole f**king life,” she said through tears.

Advertisement

Jeacoma’s post accumulated over 40,000 comments since it was shared on Aug. 5, 2025. The video resonated with people who are also struggling to pay off student debt.

Statistics from 2025 show that 43 million people in the U.S. hold student loan debt totaling $1.81 trillion. While the average federal student loan balance is around $39,075 per borrower, students who funded their degrees with private student loans could owe more. Student loans borrowed from private lenders come with interest rates that are often higher than federal loan rates and offer fewer protections and benefits.

One TikTok user’s comment hit on how dire the situation has become for some. @tonyp1911 wrote, “A kidney is 30k. Ask me how I know.”

Advertisement

Jeacoma cried about the exploitative interest rate she says will keep her in debt for the rest of her life. She called on billionaires Jeff Bezos and Kourtney Kardashian to pitch in, and said she plans to sell her eggs to get the money she needs. Jeacoma pleaded, “I signed up for this sh*t when I was 17. Like, this should not be legal, bro.”

Commenters echoed Jeacoma’s feelings of hopelessness, spoke out against predatory loan providers, and shared that they can barely cope with the never-ending payments.

Advertisement

“Yep. Used 31k in student loans. I graduated 10 years ago and I now owe 59k…..”

“The most valid and relatable crash out on the internet.”

Advertisement

“The amount of sheer GREED it takes to put a 17% INTEREST RATE on student loans disgusts me.”

“As a republican I don’t really believe in the student loan “forgiveness” but I would be 100% on board with no interest on student loans. 17% is crazy.”

Advertisement

“America!…. Are we great yet? 😩”

Alyssa Jeacoma did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.