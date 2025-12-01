Fans are paying up to $1K for “Wicked” American Girl dolls that sold out weeks before Christmas

American Girl’s limited-edition Wicked dolls, a green-skinned Elphaba and sparkly Glinda, launched in September ahead of Wicked: For Good and sold out almost immediately.

Fans looking to scoop the coveted pair of American Girls as holiday gifts (or for themselves) are paying top dollar on resale sites. Bidding for the dolls, originally priced at $295, have soared up to $1,000 on resale sites like eBay.

Many of the fans lucky enough to cop one of the 6,000 Elphabas or 6,800 Glindas are old enough to be somebody’s parent. Now nostalgia obsessed millennials are showing off the valuable collector’s items TikTok.

Nostalgic millennials stole Christmas (before the prices took off)

In a post from Oct. 4, 2025, Carla DiStefano shared that her “Dollphaba” goes everywhere with her. The video’s onscreen text read, “how I spend my days after spending $300 on a green American Girl Doll,” as DiStefano went about her day preparing coffee, working on her laptop, and in a follow-up post—playing with legos.

“She is sold out now so I guess you have a true collector item 💔”

“i yearn for dollphaba”

@katnisseverslay got her Glinda for $300. In a post shared on Nov 16, 2025 the TikTok creator called the doll her twin and wrote in a comment, “Worth every penny! She is my best friend!”

“Twinning for sure.”

“Literally was just debating about purchasing this doll and now I feel like this is confirmation that I need her.”

But Elphie’s microbraids aren’t included in the price….

@cutethingsincoolplaces got the Elphaba American Girl doll as a birthday gift for her daughter. People talking about the “tinge” dolls on social media called out the manufacturer for failing to get Elphaba’s microbraids right.

On Nov. 28, 2025 @cutethingsincoolplaces posted a clip of herself rushing to rebraid the doll’s hair. In the post’s caption she wrote, “Just barely made it! Working until the last second.”

“Seeing parents do this fulfills me.”

“so sad that for the price of the doll you still have to change it so it looks like the character”

“the amount of people I’ve seen doing this makes me hope that the manufacturer sees that taking time and honoring her hairstyle shouldve been their choice.”

As of now, Elphaba and Glenda American Girls are sold out on the manufacturer’s site. If you’re willing to drop some serious cash—try eBay!

