‘What was the last item?’: Woman’s Golden brings her random household items while she’s in the tub. Here’s why dogs do that

One dog owner filmed her Golden Retriever bringing her the most random stuff while she was bathing in the tub. Many dogs do this, and the reasons why may surprise you.

The 1-minute Reddit clip was uploaded in the r/FunnyAnimals subreddit by u/Soloflow786 (it may have been reposted). “Lucy likes to show me things when I’m taking a bath,” the text overlay reads.

Throughout the video, the short-haired Golden Retriever walks into the bathroom with different objects in her mouth. First, she brings her owner a bottle of tropical, citrus-flavored Vitamin Water. Next, she brings in a piece of mail. Then, Lucy proudly shows off an empty ice cube tray.

Some other items include an empty yogurt container and a lanyard. When Lucy brings in a mini trumpet, her owner tries to take it out of her mouth. But she refuses to relinquish it. Then, she shows off a maraca. Lastly, the dog wanders in, carrying a large brass object in her mouth.

The Redditor described the dog’s behavior, saying, “She’s like, ‘we look with our eyes, not our hands.’”

The Daily Dot reached out to u/Soloflow786 via Reddit comment and direct message. Users loved Lucy’s antics so much that the video garnered 1,500 upvotes.

“Hilarious! Then everyone had to make a lap through. So cute. So much for privacy in the tub,” one user wrote.

“She is such an adorable girl I’d buy what she’s selling,” another commented.

In addition, others enjoyed the objects she kept bringing.

“I love how the things she brought kept getting more and more random each time,” one Redditor said.

“The tiny trumpet really made me giggle,” a second stated.

A third was confused by the final object, asking, “wtf was the last item? Either a lamp or a poorly designed bong?”

A fourth proposed, “Bed post?”

ElleVet Sciences, which sells and does research on pet supplement chews and oils, says that some dogs may do this for several reasons:

They want to play

They are looking for attention

They want to give you a gift

They are excited

An obvious time a dog may bring you a toy is when they want to play. They are looking for you to grab the toy and throw it, kicking off a game of fetch.

This could also be a sign of a bored pup and attention-seeking behavior. “Puppies learn about the world by putting everything in their mouths, and then owners chase after them and pull these items out. With this, dogs learn that if they steal something, particularly something they know they shouldn’t, they have your full attention,” ElleVet Sciences notes.

Dogs like to give “leaders of their pack,” aka you, their owner, gifts. The gifts symbolize their respect and affection for you.

Dogs oftentimes will bring you a toy when you arrive back home. This is because they are overly excited. “Bringing you something is your dog’s way of showing they’re happy to see you, but it also helps them control their excitement and calm themself down,” per ElleVet Sciences.

Since Lucy didn’t give up some of the items, she was likely looking for attention from her owner.

“She’s running a full psychological operation to make sure bath time ends ASAP,” one viewer joked.

