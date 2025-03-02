‘Toyota has to do better with their paint’: Expert uses coconut oil and vinegar to scrub faded paint on his truck. Then he sees the difference

A man shares how he gets rid of faded sun damage on his truck using coconut oil and white vinegar. Some viewers aren’t convinced.



“OK, you’re always gonna want to film this technique,” TikTok user Bohdi Land (@beewhisperer333) says, placing a wet rag on his faded gray Toyota Tacoma truck. He starts scrubbing the white sun damaged streaks on his hood.

Featured Video

“This is coconut oil and white vinegar mixed half and half,” he says. As he continues, one of the streaks begins to fade into a dark gray. “Just wipe it on after you clean the car,” he adds. “Definitely last through many rains. It takes months and months and months for this to wear off.”

When the content creator moves onto the next streak and repeats the process onto another mark, it starts to disappear. Then, Land steps back and reveals the progress. The part of the hood where he rubbed the concoction leaves a shiny finish. “So, once that dries a little bit, it’s basically gonna look like that,” he states. “Look how much of a difference that is.”

Most were critical of this hack.

Advertisement

“THAT IS NOT FADED PAINT! THAT IS SUN DAMAGE TO THE CLEAR COAT,” one viewer wrote.

“That is a painter’s nightmare. Once that’s all down in the pores of the paint it’s almost impossible to get new paint to adhere properly and not fisheye,” wrote another.

However, some jumped to his defense.

“Everybody hating but he’s giving a great temporary fix for when you can’t spend a bunch of money??” one user stated.

Advertisement

“Now Toyota has to do better with [its] paint,” another remarked.

Even a third shared, “I’ve tried this! It does work on paint and black plastic, but unfortunately, it’s very temporary.”

Is white vinegar and coconut oil safe for cars?

Although the vinegar can be a good cleaning agent, the coconut oil isn’t. In fact, applying coconut oil to your car’s paint job could cause you more hassle in the long run.

Advertisement

“While it may work temporarily, it could damage the car’s paint by harming the coat layer, resulting in a dull appearance or even small scratches. This can make the paintwork more susceptible to rust, which could lead to expensive repairs,” per North East Post.

Is there a more permanent solution?

One method is to use sandpaper with a fine grit or a clay bar. After you finish washing your car, gently rub the material in circles on the sun damaged area until smooth.

Then, add the primer, paint, and clear coat. Another way to fix the sun damage is to go to your local dealership to have it repainted.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Land via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video has amassed 2.4 million views.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.