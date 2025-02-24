‘White truck theory’: Driver shares why you’re lucky if you own a white truck

A Dallas-based man tested out his “white truck theory” by parking his white truck in a parking spot designated for contractors.

“I drive a white truck, so I look like a contractor,” watch dealer Jye (@jyeciesiel) says in his viral TikTok.

“There’s no parking where I was going, but there was available contractor parking. So, does my white truck fit in with the other contractors?” he questions before detailing what the “white truck theory” is.

What is white truck theory?

The white truck theory is essentially a parking hack. A white truck owner can park anywhere there are other contractors or contractor parking because most contractors drive white trucks. So, if you have a white truck, your vehicle can easily blend in.

Putting white truck theory to the test

When Jye enters a parking garage where he left his white truck, he shows a contractor sign. He shows all the white trucks parked in the contractor area.

He then shows that his white truck is among them and has no parking ticket on it. His theory tracked.

“I guess buy a white truck and just park it wherever you need to be ’cause people will assume you’re a contractor,” he concludes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jye via TikTok comment and direct message. His video has been viewed over 124,000 times.

Viewers weigh in

Most shared several tips to make his truck more convincing.

“Put a high vis vest on the dash and a hard hat on the seat,” one viewer recommended.

“Key practice: you MUST back into your parking spot. Pulling in forward reduces the effectiveness,” a second suggested.

“Works best if it’s a baseline model and it’s beat to hell,” a third stated.

In addition, some shared their own experiences with owning a white truck and being mistaken for a contractor.

“White truck theory will definitely work. When I was in Texas the guys looking for work would chase me through parking lots,” one user recalled.

“100% true I park wherever I want got a cell booster and drag tank in the back I look like I run job sites,” another recalled.

Why do contractors drive white trucks?

According to Orlando-based car dealership Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC, most work trucks are white. The main reason for this is because white is the cheapest color to replace. “White is often the cheapest color with which to paint a vehicle because, typically, a pigment known as titanium dioxide is used to create the color. Titanium dioxide provides a vibrant white, opaque finish; it never fades, is always bright, non-toxic, and, as we said before, quite cheap,” per Carl Black Chevrolet Buick GMC.

Other reasons include keeping the vehicle cool, fuel efficiency, standing out, and making logos pop.

