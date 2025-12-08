“Just a marketing ploy”: People say the illusion is over after an air fryer truther’s video goes viral

A clip revealing the inner workings of an air fryer had people running to check if their most magical appliance was also pretty much just a single electric burner.

Featured Video

TikToker @welcometheekidd‘s air fryer truther clip from Nov. 19, 2025, went viral with 1.1 million views on TikTok. In the video, he pulled out his air fryer’s lower compartment and stuck his camera inside to expose the appliance’s heating mechanism. Similar to a convection oven, an air fryer uses a fan to circulate hot air at a high speed.

But where does the hot air come from? @welcometheekidd revealed that the heat comes from an electric heating coil identical to a stovetop burner. The clip’s onscreen text read, “POV: you just found out the inside of an air fryer is just one stove plate,” as dramatic music played.

Advertisement

The post racked up over 1 thousand comments. While some are rolling their eyes at adults who didn’t know the air fryer is “just a mini convection oven,” others are losing their minds over the “devastating” news. Some claim they’ve been “scammed.”

One commenter replying to the post wrote, “I’ll never look at air fryers the same again 😭.” @welcometheekidd agreed, “I’m traumatised 😔.”

“POV: you just found out the inside of an air fryer is just one stove plate.”

Many have wondered how the air fryer can take an ordinary food and cook it to crisp perfection in a matter of minutes with little to no prep.

Advertisement

In response to a comment, @welcometheekid said he was curious, so he took a look inside his air fryer and found a single electric coil burner.

Social media reacts to the “reveal”

Now, TikTok users who just learned their air fryer is “one stove plate” are devastated.

Advertisement

The honeymoon is over for social media users. Commenters resent that they can’t unknow the truth about air fryers. Here’s a sample:

“you have ruined my love for air-fryers”

“Why did you have to do thisssss😭”

Advertisement

“What goes on in my air fryer is none of my business.”

“so you are telling me that the legendary air fryer is just a one plate upside down?💀💀😭😔.”

Advertisement

“air fryer is just a marketing ploy for convection oven. most people don’t want to buy a convention oven so they get these.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.