‘Told him it was MinuteMaid lemonade’: DoorDash customer says Wendy’s ran out of Strawberry Lemonade. They gave her something green instead

Food delivery has become incredibly common in recent years. According to a study conducted by DoorDash published in August, 70% of diners in the United States have reported ordering food to be delivered within the past month.

Featured Video

Part of the reason customers enjoy ordering food via these apps is the ease of the ordering experience. However, when a problem emerges, resolving it can be fairly difficult.

For example, one user claimed he was given a discount coupon on Uber Eats, only to receive a mysterious charge from the company later on. The charge took several days and a viral video to resolve. Another documented an exchange with customer service after being offered a $17 refund for a $30 order she never received.

Now, a user on TikTok has sparked discussion with a particular issue. In short, why did her Wendy’s order come with a bright green drink?

Advertisement

What did this DoorDash customer receive?

In a video with over 297,000 views, TikTok user Jen Hamilton (@_jen_hamilton_), who claims that she “order[s] DoorDash too much,” recounts a bizarre experience she had while ordering from Wendy’s.

According to Hamilton, she ordered a strawberry lemonade, but was informed via the chat on DoorDash that the strawberry lemonade was not in stock. Instead, the store could offer Minute Maid lemonade, to which Hamilton agreed.

It was at this moment that things became a bit bizarre.

Advertisement

“He says, ‘It’s green but she says it’s lemonade,’” recalls Hamilton.

Eventually, Hamilton received the order. Whatever was in the cup, it was fluorescent green—and definitely not a typical lemonade.

“What is this, Wendy? What is—what is this?” she asks, holding up the algal-hued beverage. “I’m not stupid. This is antifreeze.”

Hamilton later tries the drink, describing it as having a “vague citrusy flavor.” Still, she says that she does not “trust” it.

Advertisement

Does Wendy’s serve green lemonade?

According to the Wendy’s website, the chain serves four kinds of lemonade: All-Natural Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, Pineapple Mango Lemonade, and Blueberry Pomegranate Lemonade. While these lemonades vary in color, none have the same shade of green as shown by Hamilton in the video.

Hamilton states that she was told the lemonade was manufactured by Minute Maid. From products produced by Minute Maid, the only items that would appear to match the color are the company’s Kiwi Strawberry drink and its Limeade.

That said, it could be the “Aguas Frescas Limonada” that is available in Coke Freestyle machines. Limonada is not the same as lemonade, as limonada primarily uses limes to create its flavor.

Advertisement

In the comments section, some users suggested the Limonada theory.

“I accidentally got this at Wendy’s the other day too!! it’s the Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Limonada (aka toxic juice),” said a user. “It doesn’t taste like lemonade and it did not give me any super powers.”

Advertisement

Others wondered if there was a specific promotion going on of which they were not aware.

“Maybe green for Halloween?” mused a commenter.

“it could be part of their SpongeBob thing they have going on right now but I still wouldn’t trust it,” stated another. It does not appear to be part of the Spongebob promotion.

“I just asked/showed this to tm daughter who works at Wendy’s and she said ‘I have NO idea what that is. We don’t sell anything like that,’” stated a third.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash via email, Wendy’s via email, and Hamilton via TikTok and Instagram direct message.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.