‘This is important’: Doctor shares whether you should keep washing machine door closed or open

Have you opened your washing machine door and was greeted with a mildew odor? What about getting sick after your clothes have been freshly washed? There’s a reason and it has to do with whether you keep your washing machine door open or closed after doing laundry.

Featured Video

TikTok user Jason Singh (@drjaysonisfresh) is a Virginia-based physician who gives medical advice and inspiration to his 97,000 followers.

“It’s possible your washing machine could be making you sick,” he states in a clip with over 25,000 views. “How many of y’all keep your washing machine door open for several hours or days after doing the laundry and that includes the soap dispenser?”

Should you keep the washing machine door open?

“When the door remains closed, the humid interior which is around 80 to 100% humidity creates an ideal condition for spore germination,” the physician explains. “That can lead to mold colonies that then trigger allergic reactions, respiratory issues, and potential mycotoxin exposure.”

Advertisement

Then, Singh elaborates on where mold festers. “Mold tends to form most readily in the rubber door/gasket seal, detergent dispenser, and certain hidden crevices where water pools and air circulation is minimal,” he says.

Therefore, opening the washing machine door destroys any potential mold from festering. “So, opening the door allows moisture to evaporate, increasing airflow and creating an environment that’s inhospitable to fungal growth,” he says. “Ideally, you wanna keep your door open or your detergent dispenser door open for at least two to three hours after each cycle. Although, leaving it open until your next load is even better.”

Why does this matter? Mold.

Mold thrives in cold, dark places. A recently used washing machine becomes a breeding ground, which can ruin your clothes and create a musty scent.

Advertisement

In addition to foul odors, these spores can latch onto your skin and can create many health issues.

“Then you’ll suffer from respiratory symptoms along with reactions on your skin. You and your family may experience coughing, runny noses, itchy eyes and skin, and rashes. Depending on the type of mold growing in your washer, there may be more severe symptoms that lead to lung infections,” reads an article in House Digest.

How to get rid of mold

Apartment Therapy recommends deep cleaning your machine, the rubber parts, and the detergent drawer with bleach and hot water.

Advertisement

Once you’ve thoroughly washed your machine, make a habit out of keeping the door open when it’s not in use.

Viewers leave their washing machine door open

“The only time the doors are closed is when the washer is in use,” one viewer said.

“OK, I thought you were going to start off saying leaving the door open is bad because I literally leave it open for 2-3 DAYS because I want it to AIRRR OUT lol,” a second commented.

Advertisement

“I always leave my washer door open!! But I’m the only one I know who does this!” a third remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. Singh via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.