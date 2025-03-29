‘Now y’all just need Apple Pay’: Walmart worker gets Zebra scanner. Then she shows why there’s no excuse for your picker not to find an item

Walmart upgraded its shelves with tech last summer. You may have noticed that stores now have digital labels. The perks include easier grocery shopping, but what are the cons?

Walmart personal shopper has news

While working part-time as a personal shopper at Walmart, Aimze (@aprilthepersonalshopper) shows viewers how the digital tags help them find items on the shelves quicker.

“So our store just switched to digital tag. So if you can’t find the item, just hit ‘Find Item,’” Aimze explains. She hits the button for an item of lemon-flavored sandwich cookies. A blue light then proceeds to flash on the corner of the price tag.

The video has 52,300 likes and 844,800 views as of Saturday.

Walmart’s Personal Shoppers are people who fulfill your pick-up or delivery orders at the store. Sometimes the process isn’t super smooth and customers have had to wait 45 minutes in their car for the order to be ready, as previously covered in this article. Perhaps digital tags can make the Personal Shopper and customer’s experience smoother.

Digital labels and all that jazz

The store unrolled its digital labels in the summer of 2024. “New Tech. Better Outcomes,” reads the title of the article announcing the news. Introduced in Texas but expanding to 2,300 stores by 2026, the company hopes the labels will help employees with stocking needs, price adjustments, and order fulfillment.

However, there are concerns about the challenges digital labels can cause, like customers getting taken advantage of with fluctuating prices since changing them will be easy to do remotely and on a large scale.

“The increased efficiency has been met with wariness among consumer advocates, including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bob Casey (D-Pa.), who worry that the ability to easily change prices paves the way for grocers to take advantage of customers,” reports an LA Times article.

Lawmakers and locals are concerned that “dynamic pricing” will be implemented, where certain items are priced higher during certain times of the day or depending on the number of people in a store.

Viewers are skeptical of the upgrade

Viewers aren’t optimistic this will help personal shoppers find more items and are generally skeptical of the labels.

“Considering yall are timed, It would literally take less time to look,” says one viewer not convinced it’s worth the trouble.

“My sister told me they changed to digital so they can raise the prices when it’s more busy. Not sure if it’s true tho,” another says.

“Yet I’ll still get a plunger as a replacement for the bananas I ordered that they “couldn’t find,” someone else mentions.

“I hate the new tags. I can barely read the modular number even with glasses cause it’s too small,” raises an accessability concern another.

An overwhelming number of comments were not impressed by the labels and simply pleaded with Walmart to use Apple Pay.

“That’s sick but how about Apple Pay lol,” says one comment and several others made comments along this same line.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and to Aimze via TikTok message and comment.

