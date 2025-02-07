‘How long has this been a thing?’: Walmart shopper reaches for $4.22 block of Great Value Colby Jack cheese. Then he realizes the shredded cheese is cheaper. Why?

When looking at all the different brands in a store, one can understand why some products are more expensive than others. For example, some people are willing to pay a premium on cage-free eggs over the generic alternative, even if those labels aren’t as binding as they may initially appear.

However, sometimes, these price discrepancies don’t make a whole lot of sense. For example, one shopper discovered that the same item had several different prices at a Hobby Lobby store, leading her to question how the chain develops its pricing.

Now, a grocery shopper has raised a question about shredded cheese—specifically, why is it cheaper than just buying the block?

Is it cheaper to not shred your own cheese?

In a video with over 270,000 views, TikTok user Kyle Thomas (@the_double_t) shows himself standing at the cheese aisle at Walmart.

“Somebody help me and tell me when this became a thing,” he starts. He then shows the shelf with cheese blocks on it. “One pound of Great Value Colby Jack is $4.22? Because yeah, you should always shred your own cheese. It’s cheaper, right?”

He then shows a one-pound bag of shredded Great Value Colby Jack cheese. The price is listed at $3.78.

“I feel like I’ve been lied to,” he says. “Growing up, my parents always told me it’s always cheaper to shred your own cheese. How long has this been a thing?”

Why can shredded cheese be cheaper than the block?

While a block of cheese will typically be cheaper than a bag of shredded cheese, this isn’t always the case.

There are a few potential reasons for this. First, it comes down to simple supply and demand: If the supply of shredded cheese is higher and the demand is lower, a store may lower its price in order to encourage its sales.

Additionally, economies of scale could allow manufacturers to produce and sell shredded cheese at a lower price, as large-scale production and high consumer demand can lead to a reduced price at the register.

Furthermore, the tag on this shelf says that the shredded cheese is a “Rollback” price, meaning it’s being offered for less than the typical price. There’s a possibility that when the rollback price is over, the cheese will return to the same listed price of $4.22.

That said, there are other, cheese-specific reasons why shredded cheese could be cheaper.

For example, The Kitchn notes that shredded cheese often contains anti-caking agents like cellulose to prevent clumping. These additives can slightly reduce the actual cheese content by weight, which could in turn reduce the price for a one-pound bag.

Viewers recommend getting the block

In the comments section, many users advised that, while the pre-shredded cheese might be cheaper, it’s still best to stick with the block.

“I’ll still get the block. Shredded has a coating on it. Block will melt better,” a user wrote.

“It’s not cheaper but it is better. No additives,” added another.

“Aside from the fillers, I’d love to see someone actually WEIGH the shredded cheese out of the bag cuz I don’t trust anything anymore,” stated a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Thomas via Instagram and TikTok direct message.

