Walmart shopper reaches for Angus beef cuts. Then she notices this unprecedented new anti-theft device

As the cost of everyday goods goes up, so too have fears of shoplifting. While there’s little data to suggest that the actual rate of shoplifting is increasing, that hasn’t stopped stores from implementing all sorts of safety measures to prevent people from leaving the store without paying.

These enhanced security protocols provoke mixed responses from those who have had to interface with them. For example, one CVS shopper claimed that she pressed the “call an employee” button three times in order for them to unlock a case to buy deodorant. The employee never arrived, and so, she left empty-handed. Others have simply recounted their unpleasant experiences being followed around stores by loss prevention officers.

Now, a user on TikTok has shared what appears to be a new innovation in the field of shoplifting prevention: locking up meat.

Why is this Walmart locking up its meat?

In a video with over 1.8 million views, TikTok user @solid_soul83 shows steaks in the refrigerator section at Walmart. The store placed each steak inside a wire mesh.

“Baby, that’s when you know it’s bad: when they put miniature gates so you don’t steal…meats,” she states in the video.

While this is the first time the TikToker has encountered the practice, her Walmart isn’t the first to lock up its steaks.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, Walmart has engaged in this practice for several years, with one of the first videos to go viral on the topic being posted in 2022. The company has not publicly commented on the reasons behind its decision to lock up items. Still, many speculate that this is a response to inflation, as the chain’s most expensive products frequently receive higher security measures than its cheaper ones.

The TikToker said in a follow-up video that the reasons behind the items being locked up could be connected to the current state of the economy, stagnant wages, and inflation. She also added, in response to racist comments under her original video, that the change was not related to the race of patrons at the store. Her Walmart is frequented by a diverse range of customers, whom she showed in another follow-up video.

Whether measures like these are effective in preventing shoplifting is uncertain. However, some data suggests that it could negatively impact sales.

A 2023 article by Fast Company noted that a survey from Harris Poll on behalf of Verkada found that 71% of respondents said that anti-theft measures, such as the wire mesh bags shown in the TikToker’s video, would make them less likely to purchase an item in person.

‘Them poor cows living in fences even after death.’

In the comments section, users expressed dismay at the current state of shopping in the United States.

“They can pay for all this ludacris packaging but can’t pay their employees living wages,” stated a user.

“What’s happening in the land of the free?” asked another.

“Them poor cows living in fences even after death,” joked a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and @solid_soul83 via TikTok DM and comment.

