‘This gives me the ick’: Viewers divided after Walmart shopper shares how she samples every product before buying them

A Today poll on X found that 46.6% of people wouldn’t eat something before paying at the grocery store. However, 35% said they would depending on the item. But what draws the line? A Walmart shopper sparked debate after she tried a box of cereal before paying for it in a video with over 314,000 views.

In a video, TikTok user Alex (@justanotherfitchick) stands in the cereal aisle at Walmart.

“OK, so I saw a girl do this on here the other day and I thought it was genius,” she says, taking a box of Great Value’s Cookie Butter off the shelf.

What was the “genius” idea? “She said she tries snacks in the stores so if they’re good, then she can get two,” the content creator explains, opening the cereal box, and tearing the plastic. Then, Alex fishes out a couple of pieces of the cereal and eats it.

“I’m so disappointed right now. It literally tastes like Cinnamon Toast Crunch,” she says. “It’s honestly not that great.”

Although she wasn’t a fan of the cereal, the content creator still took it with her. “Honestly, I’m glad I tried it ’cause I was ready to snatch two boxes,” she concludes.

Viewers weigh in

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment as well as Walmart via media contact form. Some viewers believed sampling products was a great idea.

“I wish I had done that with the blueberry one that had earlier this year,” one viewer wrote.

“This is brilliant. I do this so many times thinking something looks good and stock up on it, only to bring it home and absolutely hate it,” a second applauded.

However, others found the idea disgusting.

“This is… this gives me the ick,” one user stated.

“You just let one fall back in the box gross!!” a second remarked.

What shocked most viewers was Alex didn’t put the box on the shelf. “Why did I think you were going to put it back after trying it,” another commented.

In the comments section, Alex clarified, “That’s the whole point I’m buying the cereal and trying to decide if I want one or two boxes??? Tf? Lol.”

Does Walmart allow this?

Easy-to-eat food like candy is permitted before purchase if you plan on paying for it. However, if Alex ate the cereal without the intention of paying for it, it would be shoplifting and damaged goods.

“Do not steal any of the food or drink that you want. Don’t rip open a box of cookies to take just one out. This means another shopper could purchase damaged goods,” per Everyday Query.



