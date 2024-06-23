‘I was skeptical…until I saw this’: Shopper notices something strange about the watermelon at Walmart

There’s a new conspiracy theory that’s gaining steam on TikTok. In short, this conspiracy theory posits that the food one buys at the grocery store is slowly being replaced by fake clones of the originals.

For example, several TikTok users have claimed that they purchased either lab-grown or 3D-printed chicken from popular grocery chains. In reality, these buyers had purchased chicken breast affected by a phenomenon known as “spaghetti meat,” a likely consequence of the poultry industry’s attempts to make the birds grow bigger more quickly.

While some have also alleged to have found fake blueberries mixed in with real ones, the main food that is the subject of this discussion is watermelons.

Earlier this year, one user sparked discussion about fake fruit after claiming that her watermelon appeared rubbery and had a poor texture; another said a newly purchased watermelon left out in the sun for a week ended up looking “like meat” and did not decompose in the way the TikToker expected. One further TikToker claims her watermelon’s skin began “peeling off” after she rinsed it.

Now, this conversation continues with another video purporting to show a peculiarity about Walmart watermelons.

Does Walmart sell fake watermelons?

In a clip with over 656,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Robin (@rockitrobin_) shows what she claims is a non-real watermelon being sold at Walmart.

“I was skeptical…about the whole, you know, genetically modified watermelons and the fake watermelons thing until I saw this,” Robin starts in her video.

From there, she shows a watermelon that appears green, but that has completely collapsed inwards. The green exterior, she says, is a sign that the watermelon is not rotten; as a result, the fruit’s ability to collapse while still appearing fresh is a sign that the fruit has been modified, she says.

“Don’t eat no f***ing watermelon from Walmart,” Robin states. “I don’t know what they making it out of. I don’t know what they selling, but don’t eat that crap. It’s not real. Don’t eat it.”

Why a watermelon might collapse

Despite what Robin says, this can happen to some watermelons, whether they’ve been genetically modified or not.

Numerous cases of this exact phenomenon can be found across the internet going back several years. One post on the topic was made to Reddit five years ago, with another being posted two years after that.

What is likely happening here, as noted by Today, is that the insides of the watermelon have begun to ferment. Over enough time, this can build enough pressure for the watermelon to pop; from there, the weight of the other watermelons can push down upon the fruit, creating what Robin shows in her video.

Even if the insides haven’t begun to ferment, it’s possible for bacteria or a fungus to make its way into the watermelon, which can produce similar results.

TikTokers think the fruit is fake

Regardless, many TikTok users insisted that the fruit shown in Robin’s video was not real.

“You can’t find a real watermelon anymore,” a user declared.

“That’s why I get seeded watermelons. Those seedless ones are genetically modified,” added another.

“Lemons not real either….. I never seen a lemon the size of a soft ball,” stated a third.

“Got a watermelon from Walmart 2 weeks ago and I swear it was rubber,” offered a further TikTok user. “Tasted even worse. I’m with you I think they’re trying to kill us too.”

We’ve reached out to Walmart via media contact form and Robin via TikTok DM.

