“After the Super Bowl, we returned it”: Customer insists Walmart is a “rental company” thanks to its easy returns

A hot take on Walmart’s permissive returns policy is going viral on TikTok.

In a clip from Nov. 29, 2025, that racked up over 417,000 views, Wyatt (@brohomie_) announced that Walmart is a “rental company” because shoppers can seemingly return anything, in any condition, for a full refund.

“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” he said. “I generally don’t think there’s nothing you can’t return from Walmart.”

The TikTok creator’s comments sparked an outpouring of stories from Walmart customers who have successfully returned items to the retailer.

People on the thread shared that they return anything from clothes worn once and to appliances and electronics used for a single day or event.

Some leveraged the Walmart returns policy in even more outrageous ways, returning half-eaten food, dirty and worn tools used for a season of yardwork, and opened cosmetics and pharmacy items.

Although some commenters pointed out that over consumption fueled by lax return policies contributes to landfill waste and environmental destruction, comments from people taking Walmart returns victory laps drowned out the naysayers.

Nothing to lose on Walmart returns

Wyatt said he loves to camp, but he doesn’t own any camping equipment. He buys it new from Walmart before each excursion and returns the gear for a full refund when he’s finished with it.

He shared a story about a friend who didn’t have a TV suitable for a Super Bowl party. Wyatt said he took his friend to Walmart where they, “got him the biggest f**king TV Walmart has.”

Sure enough, Wyatt added, “After the Super Bowl, we returned it.”

In conclusion Wyatt asserted, “Walmart is the greatest rental company you could ever stumble across… go to Walmart, get it for the day, use it and just take it back. You don’t even take it back the same day. You got like two weeks to a month to bring that stuff back… And guess what? You gonna get the money back.”

Wyatt made the point that if you can “rent” what you need to facilitate “a good time and a memory,” there’s nothing to lose.

Some commenters debated the ethics and warned that Walmart will likely tighten their return policy. Most people shared epic returns experiences.

“I was in the customer service line and the man in front of me was eating a bag of trail mix. He got to the counter and then returned the bag of trail mix he was eating. And they let him.”

“I hate how much sense this makes. I wouldn’t recommend it at all. But it’s a free country.”

“I give this about another 2 years before companies set stricter laws about returns. Companies lose billions in returns and with this economy, some companies are already testing new policies.”

“i used to do this until i watched the Buy Now doc. we’re creating mountains of trash.”

“Walmart returns guy here… bro I’ll take literally anything from yall I don’t have S**T for company loyalty, yeah king get yo free tv.”

Wyatt and Walmart did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via e-mail and contact form.

