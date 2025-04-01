‘Save your money‘: Shopper makes Raising Cane’s at home—only using Walmart items

Walmart is making is possible to say “We have Raising Cane’s at home” and not being disappointed by that notion. A TikToker shared how they created a “Raising Cane’s” chicken tender meal—bread and all—from the comfort of their home and for way less. But does it taste the same?

“Let’s see what this hype bout,” TikTok user Kay (@foreignkaekay) writes in the text overlay of her video. The TikTok now has 127,000 views. In it, Kay holds up a bag of Great Value’s Famous Chicken Fingers.

For a brief moment, the TikToker showcases the frozen tenders cooking in a pan of hot grease. Kay rates the chicken tenders a 10 out of 10.

And, of course, what is Raising Cane’s without its iconic Texas Toast? She puts several slices of Walmart Marketside brioche bread on a pan. “Grill them babies,” she says via text. She doesn’t detail what she coats the slices with, but most copycat recipes call for a mixture of butter, garlic powder, and salt. She also shows a bag of frozen crinkle-cut fries.

For the sauce, another Raising Cane’s famous food item, Kay uses Great Value Chicken Dipping Sauce. However, Kay likens it to Chick-fil-A sauce. But she’s not disappointed about that. She also gives the sauce a 10 out of 10 rating.

In her final assessment, Kay notes that she understands the hype surrounding all the dupes. “Taste just like the restaurant. Save your money and make it at home!” she urges.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kay via TikTok comment and direct message.

Viewers sang the praises

Viewers seem to agree the dupes are worthy of the hype. “Yesss I have to get two bags if not when I order more they be out and that dipping sauce due to,” one viewer wrote, seemingly referring to the chicken tenders.

“I loveee these. They have some spicy ones I saw ima try them next,” a second applauded.

Others noted that Walmart sells a Cane’s dupe sauce.

“Try the finger dipping sauce. It taste similar to canes sauce!” one user commented.

This sauce has gone viral many times in the past for being Raising Cane’s sauce dupe.

“Get the cane sauce dupe trust,” another agreed.

Raising Cane’s Texas Toast

You can also get the Texas toast directly from the Raising Cane’s distributor, Klosterman Bakery, a spokesperson confirmed with the Daily Dot in the past. They shared that there’s one catch, though.

“We do make the BBQ Sesame Bread for Raising Cane’s. It however is not a retail item, so not sold to the public, except for potentially at one of our bread outlet stores. We have one in Mason, OH and one in Columbus, OH,” they shared via email.

Which is cheaper?

A Raising Cane’s Box Combo comes with four chicken fingers, Texas toast, coleslaw, a drink, and the sauce for $10.99 (price may be dependent on location). At Walmart, a 3-pound bag of famous chicken fingers is $12.93. A 5-pound bag of crinkle-cut fries is $7.52. A pack of the Marketside brioche bread is $4.97. Thirty ounces of coleslaw is $5.14, and a 12-ounce bottle of chicken finger dipping sauce is $2.38. In total, that’s $32.94 before taxes. Although going to Cane’s one time would be cheaper, you can make several meals out of the Walmart version.

Overall, Great Value is more cost-effective in the long run.

The Daily Dot has also reached out to Raising Cane’s via email.

