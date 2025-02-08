‘This is probably why they were on sale’: Walmart shopper buys Marketside hot dog buns that are on sale. Then they open the package

Generally, hot dog buns are normally long and rectangular with an opening on the side. So, a woman felt bamboozled when she discovered the Walmart hot dog buns she bought on sale were split down the middle.

Featured Video

In the seven-second clip, TikTok user Morgan Sherman (@mo_money18) reveals the plastic bag of brioche hot dog buns for $3.28. “Got these hot dog buns cause they were on sale,” she writes in the text overlay.

“Tell me why they were cut this way?” she asks. When her partner tilts the hot dog bun, he shows the original opening. Then, he splits it open to show another place to put your fixings.

Sherman expresses in the caption, “We were so confused.”

Advertisement

Was this intentional or an error?

Viewers assured Sherman that these hot dog buns were made that way.

“Some buns are just cut that way. Makes them stand up right when full of the good stuffs,” one viewer wrote.

“That’s a New England-style bun lol,” a second explained.

Advertisement

“Top cut buns are superior!” a third praised.

But a fourth took this at face value. They wrote, “This is probably why they were on sale.”

However, others were more concerned about the yellow price tag.

“As an ex-Walmart employee; never buy anything with an yellow sticker,” one user warned.

Advertisement

“If they have that yellow sticker on it be careful leaving it in your house for some time because it’s old and going bad,” another echoed.

What are New England hot dog buns?

Popular in the New England states, these hot dog buns are split in the center, making it easier to add your toppings, unlike the traditional buns.

In addition, the ends of the buns have a thinner cut compared to their counterparts. Not only can they be used for hot dogs but also for tuna and Italian sandwiches and lobster rolls.

Advertisement

Why would a food product be marked down at Walmart?

The reason is that the food item is approaching its expiration date. Because Sherman purchased bread, it can easily be stored in the freezer and saved for another time. However, frozen bread only lasts between three and six months.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sherman via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Walmart media contact form. The video has accumulated over 33,000 views.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.