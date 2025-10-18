“It’s so annoying”: Walmart is now locking up fake nails behind glass

When Stephanie Curry tried to buy press-on nails at a Walmart Supercenter in Auburn, Maine, she was surprised to find the product locked behind glass.

Featured Video

After unlocking the case, an employee placed the product inside a handheld plastic lock box to be removed by a Walmart cashier at the time of purchase.

Curry shared her thoughts about the punitive shopping experience in a TikTok video recorded in the store and posted on Oct. 14, 2025. Walmart shoppers reacting to the clip revealed that, while not all Walmart locations follow the same anti-theft protocols Curry observed, many do; and customers are frustrated by the inconvenience they cause.

Advertisement

TikTok users listed socks, toys, food, cosmetics, and body wash among the items that require employee assistance to access. One commenter claimed shoppers are required to pay for locked items before leaving the section of the store via mobile payment readers.

Many said locked cases are an inconvenience, prompting shoppers to resort to online shopping or in-store pick up options. Others are “done with Walmart”—they just go to Target instead.

“Yeah if there’s anything I need that’s locked up at Auburn Walmart, I just go get it at Target. I’m not waiting 20 minutes for tweezers 😂.”

Advertisement

“They put them in this container so I can continue shopping so that they don’t have to worry about their product,” Curry said, recording from a Walmart aisle while holding a lockbox containing the fake nails she intended to purchase.

“That’s how crazy the Auburn Walmart is these days. They’re that crazy with the theft, that they’re literally—You can’t even do anything.”

#pressonNails #Shopping #Security #auburnmaine ♬ original sound – Stephanie🤩 @stephaniecurry100 So I was walking in Walmart today, and I went to the press-on nail aisle. They have everything locked up. And if you get an item and you’re not done shopping, they will literally put it in a little locked box. Then you can continue shopping. I think it’s crazy. The measures that have been taken! 🤯 💅 🔒 #Walmart

Locked cases and handheld lockboxes are driving people to online orders

“My Walmart does this too. I either order ahead online and have them put it in my car or I’ll just go to Target.”

Advertisement

“Our Walmart is sooo locked up. The deodorant is behind glass 😪 how are you suppose to smell them all?”

“That’s all of our Wal-Mart’s here in PA. Everything is locked up and then put into locked boxes, but they still keep the products on top of the cases unlocked 🤣.”

Advertisement

Stephanie Curry and Walmart did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok and contact form.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.