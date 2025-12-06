“My phone wasn’t on me”: Shoppers are asking why Walmart knows when they bought something in cash

TikTokers are raising alarms about Walmart’s data practices after multiple shoppers reported receiving emails that referenced items they bought in cash.

Featured Video

The claims hinge on a now-viral video from a creator who said he left no digital footprint yet still received a personalized post-purchase email from Walmart.

Viewers suspect the retailer is turning to AI-powered surveillance tools, including facial recognition, to link in-store behavior to customer profiles.

Advertisement

John Graham, @attyjdgraham, took to TikTok after Walmart emailed him to request feedback on an item he recently purchased at the store with cash.

“My phone was not on my person. I don’t think I even have my headphones on my person. I didn’t have any electronic devices on me,” he said in the clip that went viral with over 3.2 million views.

“So how does Walmart know what I purchased in cash?”

People replying to Graham’s post echoed his alarm and discussed the terrifying consequences of surveillance capitalism.

Advertisement

Graham’s TikTok video was reposted by an X user who recalled a corporate surveillance issue from 2012 when Target was able to predict a teen girl’s pregnancy before her family was aware of it.

Target analyzed data collected from consumer activity that determined the teen was likely pregnant and sent coupons for maternity clothing and baby needs to the young mom-to-be.

“Hey, how does Walmart know what I’m buying in cash?”

Graham asked “How does Walmark know what I’m buying in cash?” In the video from Dec. 1, 2025, he said he knows what everyone’s thinking—the store knows what he bought because of the Walmart app on his phone.

Advertisement

“That is a fair assumption,” Graham admitted. However, “I do not have the Walmart app on my phone. I’ve never had the Walmart app on my phone. And further, I did not have my phone with me on this trip,” he said.

Skeptics suggested maybe he previously looked the item up online or typed his phone number in for rewards. But most commenters, including Walmart employees, said the store got Graham’s data via facial recognition technology.

The broader conversation in response to Graham’s experience at Walmart centered around the erosion of privacy as surveillance technology remains on the rise.

Advertisement

“So not only did you purchase it in cash with no electronics on you. The scarier thing—not only did they know who you were, but what email to send it to.”

“There are plenty of face recognition cameras in the store,” wrote @sharkcookie. Graham replied, “That’s the only conclusion at this point.”

Advertisement

“When I finally got the walmart app years after it was launched, it had purchases from before I got the app, in my purchased items.”

“A number of retail stores have stickers on the door in super fine print saying that by walking in, you agree to their facial recognition policies. Biggest scam ever.”

Advertisement

“We need better privacy laws. Im tired of companies selling my info, spam hitting my emails. Spam calls, mail, etc. No one should have my info besides who I gave it to. Walmart shouldn’t be tracking your info without consent either, and they played in your face by emailing you.”

“When roe was overturned a lot of us went down some very scary rabbit holes to find out how to stay anonymous when we buy ~things. All of these stores are using tactics you wouldn’t believe.”

Advertisement

Walmart did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via contact form.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.