“Be careful this year”: Walmart shopper says a “glitch” in the system tried to upcharge her by $90

When a Walmart shopper shared that a glitch at checkout added $90 to her bill, others piped up, warning shoppers to watch out for inaccurate charges from the retail giant.

@nobrasallowed took to social media to describe the “suspicious” thing that happened to her at Walmart.

The TikTok creator said during a recent shopping trip, her total was $108. But when she used the card reader to pay, the machine’s total read $193. She quickly removed her card.

“I… looked at the screen, screen said $108, card reader said $193,” she said. A Walmart employee resolved the issue by moving the transaction to another register where she was charged the correct total.

Because she didn’t go through with the payment for $193, @nobrasallowed admitted she’s not sure if the card reader would have actually charged her card an additional $90 or not. But she thought it was “really odd,” and wanted to warn others.

“Be careful going through check out this year with things. It’s a little bit sketchy. Might have just been a glitch, but just something to be aware of,” she said

In her post’s caption, @nobrasallowed urged TikTok users, “Be on the lookout and take extra care!”

“I wonder how many people paid extra without noticing”

People reacting to the post lamented the need to remain constantly vigilant while taking care of basic needs. Walmart shoppers described other “glitches” they noticed in the checkout line and wondered how many they might have missed.

“It’s not a glitch if it’s been happening for 2 years,” wrote one commenter.

“All the stores taking advantage of people not paying attention!!!!” “It’s called THEFT”

“thanks for the heads up I’m already so anxious at the register that they’re bringing me up for extra so this is great.”

“Twice in the past week, I scanned an item (they were different each time) and it automatically added the next size up of the item, as well as the current one. It even shows on my receipt where they had to take the item off. I have no idea, but if someone else was checking me out, I never would have noticed that. Feels pretty intentional to me!”

“That’s such a huge difference!!!! 😫 I wonder how many people paid extra without realizing it.”

@nobrasallowed and Walmart did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok and contact form.

