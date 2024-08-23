‘I just wanted my cheese’: Shopper places Walmart delivery order. She can’t believe the message they sent her

Grocery delivery is more popular than ever. But despite this popularity, many shoppers have reported issues actually getting the items that they’ve ordered through these grocery delivery services.

For example, one user shared her surprise when, after ordering lemons as part of a grocery order, she received decorative plastic ones. Another claimed that she received her order in an anti-theft box, requiring her to break it open with a hammer. A further user alleged they received a delivery that had already been torn open.

Concerning the former, a frequent complaint amongst delivery shoppers is drivers’ perceived inability to make adequate swaps for missing items. In some cases, the substitutions are bizarre. In other cases, drivers will claim that they need to make a substitution despite the item being present in the store.

That may have been why when TikTok user Kayla-Lee (@klgroez) was told that there was no cheese available at her Walmart, she asked if there were any substitutions available. What happened next took her by complete surprise.

A Walmart with no cheese

In a video with over 418,000 views, Kayla-Lee shares a screen recording she made of an interaction between her and a Walmart delivery worker.

“They have no cheese,” the Walmart worker says.

“Do they have any other like type of cheese?” Kayla-Lee incredulously responds.

At this point, the Walmart worker sends a photo of the cheese and meat shelf. It is completely bare.

“Their entire meat, and cheese section is empty,” the worker states.

Kayla-Lee responds with a laugh, resigning herself to the fact that she would not be receiving any meat or cheese.

“When I do a walmart order and the shopper sends me this,” she writes in the caption. “I just wanted my cheese lol.”

“I honestly have no idea,” Kayla-Lee told the Daily Dot via Instagram direct message regarding why the store was out of meat and cheese. “They just literally had no cheese they still don’t.”

Kayla-Lee says that she was unable to get meat and cheese in the time since.

“I just gave up and didn’t get any cheese or meat this week,” she wrote.

In the comments section, some users offered potential reasons as to why this particular Walmart location might not have any cheese or meat on its shelves.

“The cooler may have gone out, so they probably pulled it all to put in the back coolers,” a user said. “If they asked an employee I’m sure they would have gotten it.”

“This just happened to me at my job except everything went bad so maybe the same thing happened here,” added another.

“Happened to my Kroger except it was everything refrigerated lmaoooo,” stated a third. “I walked in and nothing was there.”

Others simply expressed their surprise that an item a delivery worker said was missing was, in fact, absent from the shelves.

As one user put it, “The first time they actually didn’t have any of something.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via media relations contact form and Kayla-Lee via TikTok and Instagram direct message.

