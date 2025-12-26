“It’s not even 6”: Walmart’s Christmas Eve closure sparks argument over when stores should stop letting customers in

A Walmart in South Carolina is drawing attention on TikTok after closing its doors a little early on Christmas Eve, leaving one would-be shopper furious.

User @salutemybeard shared a two-part video filmed from his car in the parking lot, capturing a tense exchange between the customer and what appears to be a security guard standing at the entrance.

According to the clip, the customer tried to get inside around 5:45 pm, about 15 minutes before the store’s posted 6 pm closing time. That detail becomes the center of the argument.

“It’s not even 6,” the man shouts in the clip. “I have a right to buy [expletive] like everybody else.”

In a second video, @salutemybeard records what looks like a manager stepping in, with the same customer still arguing. The audio makes it hard to catch every word. Still, the frustration is evident, with the man appearing upset that he’s being turned away before the store officially closed for the holiday.

As the confrontation plays out, a steady stream of shoppers can be seen leaving the store, adding to the sense that employees were already in shutdown mode for the holiday.

“Walmart in Easley, SC. Denied ppl for entering the store at 5:45 pm on Christmas Eve when they closed at 6 pm,” @salutemybeard wrote in the caption of his first clip.

As of Friday, the most-viewed video in the series had racked up more than 58,200 views, with commenters split over whether the store jumped the gun or the customer should’ve taken the hint and come back another day.

What is Walmart’s holiday policy?

Though it may frustrate holiday shoppers, Walmart’s holiday hours are pretty consistent every year.

On Christmas Eve, most Walmart stores close early, typically around 6 p.m. That cutoff isn’t arbitrary. It’s meant to give employees time to wrap up their shifts and get home before the holiday. On Christmas Day, Walmart closes entirely. Stores usually reopen with regular hours on December 26.

Of course, closing early to let employees enjoy the holidays is not a decision that is unique to Walmart. Several other big retailers, including Target and Costco, follow a similar approach.

That said, Christmas Eve can be a gray area for customers. While many stores are technically open until their posted closing time, some locations may begin limiting entry as the night winds down, as the customer @salutemybeard recorded, similarly, found out the hard way. In practice, that means managers may instruct their security personnel to stop letting in new customers shortly before closing so employees can clear the floor, secure registers, and lock up on time. The goal is to close at 6 p.m., not start closing at 6 p.m.

Hours can also vary slightly by location, especially depending on staffing levels or how busy a store has been throughout the day. So if you need to stop at Walmart before the holidays, it’s a good idea to check your local store’s hours ahead of time to avoid surprises.

Customers torn on whether Walmart was in the right

Viewers who came across @salutemybeard’s two-part video series were split on whether Walmart employees or the frustrated customer had a point.

Plenty of commenters came to the defense of store workers, arguing that employees deserve to head home for the holidays like everyone else—and that closing a bit early on Christmas Eve isn’t unreasonable.

“Ah, yes, employees wanting to stop people from coming in so they can leave and spend time with their families,” one viewer remarked. “How terrible of them.”

“My biggest question is, why are you waiting till 545 on Christmas Eve to get what you need?” another person asked. “I stand with the Walmart worker, you had plenty of time and waited till the last minute.”

“Walmart closes once a year,” a third commenter noted. “They deserve to go home on time. They have a time they have to vacate the building by, too.”

“Valid. Don’t come in 15 minutes before close on Christmas Eve,” another added. “Christmas was not a surprise.”

Still, not everyone agreed. Several viewers sided with the customer, arguing that if a store advertises a 6 p.m. closing time, shoppers should be allowed inside until the very last minute.

“If a store advertises they are open until six – That means people can walk into the store up until 5:59,” one woman wrote. “If they wanted the workers to go home early, then they should’ve made the closed store hours at 5:30.”

Another suggested a clearer compromise. “Have a sign that says, ‘Store closes at 6:00, last customers allowed in 5:45. Merry Christmas,’” they wrote. “Problem solved.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @salutemybeard via a TikTok comment.

