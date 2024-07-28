‘Delivered my razors still in the anti-theft package’: Walmart customer has to get own package out of locked box

Walmart’s home delivery service allows customers to shop from the store and have their items delivered. While this sounds great in theory, customers have occasionally reported issues utilizing the service.

For example, one shopper alleged that a delivery person stole half of her order. Another claimed that, when using the delivery service for groceries, they received subpar items. A further internet user simply documented all of the issues they had with their Walmart home delivery service.

Now, an additional Walmart shopper is sparking discussion after revealing her strange delivery or razors—and the efforts she’s going through to get to them.

Razors stuck in an anti-theft box

In a clip with over 664,000 views, TikTok user @siiriparkssmom says that her Walmart delivery razors are in an anti-theft box. The kind for preventing shoplifting.

While she says that customer service refunded her the item’s price of $21, she was left to her own devices about how to get the razors out of the package. As shown in the video, she opted for hitting the box with a hammer in an attempt to free the razors.

Although it takes a few strikes, the TikToker is eventually able to free the razors. She happily shows them off to the camera.

“Glad it all worked out,” she writes in the caption.

In the comments section, some users offered their own methods for freeing items in anti-theft boxes that do not involve striking them with a hammer.

“as a walmart associate, a magnet on the opposite corner of the slidy piece,” wrote a user.

“Get a big magnet next time. Most anti theft mechanisms are unlocked with a magnet. Grocery delivers bottles with the bottle lock still on so I bought a big fishing magnet,” echoed another.

Others simply recalled their own experiences dealing with similar issues.

“You can get a refund for that?? I’ve had flea meds for my pets for 80$ and I had to do this,” shared a commenter. “didn’t know I coulda had a refund.”

“Reminds me of the time I ordered Nikes from kohls and had the security tag still on them,” stated a second.

“I’m a personal shopper too and I’ve done the same thing,” revealed a further TikToker. “I have no time to look for a magnet.”

