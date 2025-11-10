Missed connection: A Golden Retriever falls for the dog next door on his parents’ honeymoon

A newlywed couple’s minimoon in upstate New York turned into an unexpected love story…for their dog. Their Golden Retriever, Wally, became the star of the trip after a TikTok video showed him making eyes at a fluffy pup in the cabin next door.

The wholesome “missed connection” clip quickly went viral among pet lovers who say they’d never dream of leaving their own dogs behind.

Wally’s mom shared the video on the dog’s TikTok account, @wally.meets.world. It included special moments from the family’s trip, including Wally’s “missed connection” with the fluffy dog gazing at Wally from the window of a neighboring cabin.

The woodsy upstate New York resort allowed dogs to join in on activities with the family, “which meant romantic dinners with Wally right by our side,” she explained. The newlyweds were cozied up inside their cabin, listening to the rain, when they caught Wally making eyes at the dog across the way.

“Wait the dog in the window across from you guys 🥹🥹🥹.”

“Missed connection: Wally and the cutie in cabin 14”

Wally’s mom wrote, “Missed connection: Wally and the cutie in cabin 14 🫶🏻,” in the caption of the video from Oct. 26, 2025.

She narrated scenes that showed Wally enjoying the family getaway, “He made himself at home instantly; jumped on the bed like he owned the place and ran around the property like it was his personal kingdom. He also loved riding in the jeeps that they used to drive you to your cabin.”

“It was quiet, simple and perfect,” she said. “What we’ve learned is, it’s not always about having fancy plans—it was about slowing down, being together, and having our little family all in one place because honestly it just wouldn’t have felt like home without him.”

“How could you not take Wally?”

Dog parents in the comments loved to see Wally included in the couple’s nuptials and special trip.

“Handsome Wally just completes the trip!! 💛- congratulations! 👰🤵‍♂️🐕”

“YOU LOOK ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS! So glad Wally gets to experience your little mini moon 🥺”

“I love that Wally made a couple friends, that dog next door is such a cutie!!❤”

“Wally had to plan the whole wedding! This was his retreat too! 🥰,” @marieandherlittleworld pointed out. @wally.meets.world agreed, “He was ready to relax 😂.”

