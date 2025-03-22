‘You can CashApp me $2 and save a lot of money’: Walgreens cashier says it’s really easy to apply employee discount at checkout. You just have to ask

Most retail and fast food places have employee discounts. Some offer a certain percentage of items off or off the total.

But if you ever want to save money at Walgreens, all you have to do is ask TikTok user Jessica (@hotgirlname) for her employee discount.

How Walgreens employee discounts work

“I work at Walgreens to use our employee discount, you literally just need an employee’s phone number and zip code at the pin pad when you check out,” she says.

However, her employee discount comes with a price. “So, technically, you can CashApp me $2 and save a lot of money over time,” the content creator concludes, winking.

Of course, Jessica claims in the caption, “JOKING, unless AHAHA (joking for corporate reasons).”

Viewers take Jessica on her offer

“Wait for real??? Causeeee,” one viewer wrote.

“PLEASE. I’LL DO IT,” a second commented.

However, others warned her about the possible consequences.

“Bae, they will fire you if too many people use it. But love the hustle,” one user cautioned.

“Be careful someone at my store got fired for this,” another warned.

What discounts does the retailer offer?

In the comments section, Jessica revealed that workers get, “15% non Walgreens items on reg 20% Walgreens brand items.”

Is this grounds for termination?

Depending on the company, this can lead to termination, including Walgreens. According to a Reddit post to r/WalgreensStores, many shared how the company catches those who abuse the employee discount.

“Hitting the employee discount button too much will eventually get flagged and LP will be contacting the SM about it,” one redditor stated.

“Eventually they will catch you and promote you to customer,” a second user revealed.

Another had a former co-worker have to pay it all back. The user wrote, “Had a coworker give his friends the discount and SM made him pay it all back before firing him; was like $172 in total.”

In fact, this can fall under “discount fraud” which is “when an employee or customer applies a discount inappropriately or in a way that falls outside of policy,” per Agilence. This can lead to more serious ramifications. Those who are giving out their employee discounts should reconsider.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment and direct message as well as Walgreens via press email. The video has garnered over 58,0000 views.

